Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Sammy Hagar to grace Park City as special guest at Professor of Rock
PARK CITY, Utah — On October 29, the Eccles Center will be hosting Rock music legend Sammy Hagar as a special guest with Adam Reader. The exclusive event is part […]
Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
ABC 4
Head to Midway to celebrate Swiss Days
The annual Swiss Days event takes place the Friday and Saturday before Labor Day, in the small town setting of Midway, Utah! Swiss Days has an outdoor craft fair, with local and national vendors, crafting and creating their wares. Volunteers spend countless hours preparing for the two full days to ensure the event is a success, including Swiss German food booths. There is the traditional parade, which starts at 10 am (on Saturday), and live musical entertainment throughout each day.
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Lehi teen becomes rock star on stage with The Killers
A Lehi teen just starting his senior year of high school was literally vaulted to rock star status overnight when he took the stage with one of the world's biggest bands.
Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY’ Season 3
Are you guys ready for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Utah? I love the new promo pictures and the soft shades of pastels the ladies are wearing, fabulous! The ladies return for the premiere on Wednesday, September 28th at 9pm. Returning for season three are housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.
kslnewsradio.com
Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence
HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
davisjournal.com
The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street
Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
utahstories.com
Nation’s First Violin School Turns 50 in Salt Lake City
In downtown Salt Lake City lies one of the best-kept secrets in the West, possibly even the nation. The Violin Making School of America (VMSA), opened in 1972 by the late Peter Prier, thrives and attracts students from all over the world. Prier first came to Salt Lake City to...
Who invented the CTR ring? A brief history
The CTR ring has its roots in the Primary program. Now the ring has become a symbol for Latter-day Saints everywhere.
Gephardt Daily
Man killed in shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, Salt Lake City police said. Police say the shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. as people were leaving the convention center at 100 S....
Salt Lake City breaks another 2 temperature records
Two temperature records were broken Saturday in Salt Lake City: the daily record and the monthly record.
ksl.com
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
Five beautiful properties recognized in Cottonwood Heights
This property along Banbury Road won the Beautification Award for District 2 for Michelle and Matthew Parker. (Photo courtesy of Cottonwood Heights City) The 2022 Beautification Award winners have been announced! Each year, Cottonwood Heights recognizes four residential properties and one commercial property within city boundaries for their landscaping efforts. Winners are recognized for building community with beautiful places to live and work.
luxury-houses.net
This Exquisite Mountain Home with 360 Degree Jaw Dropping Views in Park City is An Entertainer’s Dream Asking for $22 Million
The Home in Park City, a Coveted Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and the future Mayflower Village with the Uintah Mountains in the foreground just completed of 3 year renovation is now available for sale. This home located at 7948 Red Tail Ct, Heber City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Onie Bolduc (Phone: 435-631-1615) & Eric Finley (Phone: 435-681-1136) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice
The racist slurs thrown out by a spectator at the BYU-Duke volleyball game shows that some need to reread Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s 40-year-old advice on standing up against evil.
