Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Lace Morris? Details on Her Job, Age, Past Relationships and More

She’s back and better than ever! Lace Morris made her debut in Bachelor Nation during 2016's season 20 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins as the lead. Although she did not form a connection with Ben and left week 3, she did not stop there. Keep reading to find out about her job, age, past relationships and more.

When Did Lace Morris First Become Part of Bachelor Nation?

The Denver native returned to the franchise on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise that same year. She hit it off with Bachelorette season 12 contestant Grant Kemp and quickly fell head over heels. The couple left the beach engaged.

When Did Lace Morris and Grant Kemp Split?

Lace and Grant broke up two months after their engagement on BIP . Morris previously opened up to Us Weekly about why her whirlwind romance with the firefighter didn’t last.

“Grant and I just both realized some differences, and we had enough respect to end it when we did instead of pulling it along longer than we needed to,” she told the publication in January 2016. “It just wasn’t working.”

Lace was “a little shocked” at how quickly her ex moved on post-split, she admitted, noting that she took a slightly different approach to their breakup: “I took my time for myself, and I am healthy.”

Lace also revealed to “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast that she feels her relationship with Grant “was lust,” not love.

Although her last paradise experience didn’t end in her favor, she is taking another chance at love. The 32-year-old will be returning to the beach on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise .

What is Lace Morris’s Job?

Outside of Bachelor Nation, Lace previously worked as a real estate agent in Denver. She graduated from Metropolitan State College of Denver with a degree in hospitality and sports communication and received her real estate license in 2014.

Most recently, she worked at TalentReef as a commercial account executive, but was laid off in August.

How Old Is Lace Morris?

Lace, born on November 3, 1989, is 32 years old.

Where Is Lace Morris From?

Lace is from Denver, Colorado, and is still living there currently.