Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownbears.com
Govan Nets Game-Winner as Bears Rally Past No. 24 Miami in Overtime
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An overtime game-winner from junior Imogen Govan gave the Brown field hockey team a big come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over No. 24 Miami of Ohio on Sunday at Goldberger Family Field. The victory gives the Bears a 2-0 start for the second straight season, and their first...
brownbears.com
Bears fall to No. 5 Pacific to end Bruno Classic
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo put up a tough fight but ultimately fell to No. 5 Pacific, 17-7, on Monday to close out the 2022 Bruno Classic. Evan Moore led the Bears with two goals. Leo Berkman, Cole Atwell, Gabe Chang, Trey Rogers and Daniel Hadar all found the net once for Brown in the defeat.
brownbears.com
80-Meter Turnover and Run by Morgan Cunningham Highlights Season Opener for Women’s Rugby
HAMDEN, Conn. – An 80-meter turnover and run by junior Morgan Cunningham highlighted Brown Women's Rugby opening day at Quinnipiac Rugby Field Saturday. Cunningham offloaded to sophomore Nikki Lynch in the second half in Brown's (0-1) 47-14 loss to Quinnipiac (1-0) on Saturday evening. Gallery: (9-3-2022) Women's Rugby at...
brownbears.com
Wrestling announces incoming freshman class
Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair for Brown Wrestling Jordan Leen has announced the incoming group of freshmen that make up the Class of 2026. The class features a number of different weight classes. The six-member class is made up of Jared Brunner, Jonathan Conrad, Jacob Gonzales, Michael Joyce, Nicholas Olivieri, and Alex Semenenko.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownbears.com
Men's water polo goes 2-1 on first day of Bruno Classic
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo picked up two wins to start play at the Bruno Classic on Saturday (Sept. 3). The Bears beat Austin College 17-7 and Gannon 18-9. The lone loss was a tight 13-12 defeat to California Baptist. On the day, Connor Enright, Leo Berkam...
brownbears.com
Brown Football Signs Aaden Bessette Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University head football coach James Perry '00 announced a new team member, signing 13-year-old Aaden Bessette through Team IMPACT. Aaden, who has muscular dystrophy, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Sunday, September 4th. He will participate in many activities with the team including games, practices, and other team events.
Comments / 0