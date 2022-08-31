PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo put up a tough fight but ultimately fell to No. 5 Pacific, 17-7, on Monday to close out the 2022 Bruno Classic. Evan Moore led the Bears with two goals. Leo Berkman, Cole Atwell, Gabe Chang, Trey Rogers and Daniel Hadar all found the net once for Brown in the defeat.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO