Kylie Jenner Slams Online Critic Who Says She Tries to Be ‘Relatable’: ‘It’s Not That Deep’

 5 days ago

In her clapback era! Kylie Jenner responded to an online critic who accused her TikTok video of being "curated."

It’s really not that deep or calculated,” the Kardashians star, 25, replied, referring to a video where she tried on her new Kylie Cosmetics lip blushes in her car. “This video took me five minutes to make, and yes, I still drive and do normal things.”

Kylie Jenner Has Worn Some Iconic Bikinis! See Her Best Swimsuit Photos

In the response video, the TikToker @plastichandler claimed that Kylie purposefully tries to act like an influencer to reach her target demographic. While he shared his lengthy thoughts on the reality star, he also noted that he had “no grounds to speak” on the matter.

“You’re a billionaire, girl. Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multimillion-dollar home? Like, you did not just go to the store and pick that up,” he said before noting that the video is more like influencer Emma Chamberlain ’s style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXLmE_0hcxjLWr00 “[The Kardashians] have to find [influencers] that have gotten popularity from being somewhat normal and then they take their personality and their traits and what they do so then they can make videos like that and seem normal enough to relate to us — ‘cause they are billionaires,” he continued.

After Kylie commented on his first post, he posted a response video admitting that he “likes” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner and watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years. However, he noted that he believes the Kylie Skin’s social media manager commented on his post on behalf of the star.

“She probably has TikTok on her phone for Stormi. I don’t think she goes through videos that had 30,000 likes at the time commenting on it,” he said. “Everybody that is that famous has a social media manager that is running their accounts for them. These are very real jobs that people have.”

Since becoming very active on TikTok in the past months, Kylie has had the time to slam online critics who have left negative comments under her posts. In August, the Kylie Swim founder posted a TikTok with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou , where the two were dolled up.

Seeing Double! Every Time Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Matched Outfits

“The lips please,” an online user wrote, before Kylie responded, “It's the filter but go off.”

Fans quickly came to her defense as one person wrote, “ Yall act like people don’t use this Pupa filter EVERYDAY,” while another comment read, “‘It’s the filter but go off’ I’d cry myself to sleep after that.”

