Galena to continue tradition of 9/11 remembrance

Cape Gazette
Mom and daughter Holsteins are last of Hopkins cows
The Hopkins family ended its eight-decade-old dairy farm operation after selling its 1,000 cows over the past two years. So for the first summer in many, many years, the fields along Dairy Farm and Sweetbriar roads outside Lewes have corn growing instead of cows roaming. That’s why it caught my...
WDEL 1150AM
New school in a familiar place in Middletown
Appoquinimink School District officials cut the ribbon on the new Everett Meredith Middle School Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022. The new school was built on the same site as a previous school building originally constructed in 1929, and knocked down two years ago to make way for a modern structure.
First 100 customers at remodeled Wendy's restaurants can win free food for year
Want to win a year's worth of free Wendy's food? Several local Wendy's are offering free food for a year to the first 100 customers in line at their newly-remodeled restaurants.
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
Teen With 'Kind And Bright Soul Who Lit Up A Room' Remembered After Baltimore Drowning
A community is remembering the "kind and bright soul" who lost his life in a tragic drowning accident in Towson last weekend, according to a GoFundMe made to support the teen's family. Jayden Isaiah Mejia, 15, drowned around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at a pool in the 8700 block...
WMDT.com
Incident being investigated at DSU
DOVER, Del. – Early this morning an incident occurred on Delaware State University’s campus injuring two students. University officials say those students were taken to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, September 6th, the university will hold a forum to provide updates on the matter, along with making sure all voices are heard.
fox5dc.com
Students ride to school on floor of school bus
Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
WMDT.com
Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
starpublications.online
Seaford resident’s interest in old police cars becomes a passion
As a young man, Robert Hathaway made a promise to a local police officer that once he finished service in the Marines, he would come back and join the police department. Unfortunately, a tremor in his hands kept him from becoming a Marine — or a policeman. Instead, he became a truck driver, but he never lost his interest in police work. He started buying and restoring old police cars. Now in retirement and living in Seaford, he admits that hobby has become a passion.
Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.
Wbaltv.com
Some Annapolis businesses damaged or destroyed by tornado last year aren't coming back
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some businesses damaged or destroyed by anEF2 tornado a year ago Thursday in Anne Arundel County have never recovered. The intersection of West and Lee streets in Annapolis were shut down for days after the tornado due to severe damage from a dangerous storm. "It happened...
Police believe rumor caused panic at football game in Wilmington
Police say there has been no evidence of a fight or guns at the game.
WMDT.com
Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
BCFD captain killed in motorcycle crash
A Baltimore City Fire Captain died days after he was in a motorcycle crash. He had been with the department for 16 years.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
wwnytv.com
Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said. Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison...
theconradhowler.org
Wegmans Coming to Delaware!
Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
Kent County News
