El Paso, TX

KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP

Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
EL PASO, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
SANTA FE, NM
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy

EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘The Candyman Can’ joins ‘Wild Coyotee’ on Mesilla plaza

Dakota Dukes Wild Coyotee and The Candyman Can candy store are only steps apart from each other and directly across the street from La Posta de Mesilla on the plaza in Mesilla. Owners Bob and Sandy White opened the Wild Coyotee in January 2021 and added The Candyman Can last...
MESILLA, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Candle Co. Debuting Their Mobile Store

With phrases like "ponte las pilas" and "te calmas o te calmo", you know that the product is going to be amazing. Cultura Candle Co., which sells candles, room sprays, soaps, wax melts and more, is hitting the road and coming to you with their new mobile store! Meet Rosie, a 1976 Spartan RV who will soon hit the Upper Valley Farmer's Market on Sunday, September 11.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild

The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Conditions clearing for Labor Day weekend

El Paso is expected to see rain chances decreasing just in time for our Labor Day weekend. However, we still expect a slight chance for an isolated storm Friday through Monday. The good news is that these storms are not expected to be widespread. Temperatures are also expected to stay...
KTSM

Sun Metro adjusts discounted fares

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discounted fare offered by Sun Metro will increase by 20 cents and will be effective on Oct. 1. After 25 years, Sun Metro’s new discounted bus fare for seniors and people with disabilities will be 50 cents. The standard bus fare is $1.50, and it will remain unchanged. The […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

