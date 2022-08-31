Read full article on original website
Chuco Relic Is Turning 10 & Celebrating With A 915 Chuco Fiesta
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
El Paso Zoo Throwing Savannah the Elephant a Jumbo Sized Birthday Bash
The El Paso Zoo is having a bash this month that is 70 years in the making. Savannah, the El Paso Zoo's largest resident and one of the oldest elephants on the planet, is turning the big 7-0. They grow up so fast. Savannah was born in the wild and...
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP
Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
The 2022 El Paso Wine & Food Fest Returns To Downtown In October
Sip and taste the wonderful flavors of the 2022 El Paso Wine & Food Festival in historic downtown this fall. This year, the finest acclaimed local chefs and over 400 premium wines will pair up for a dazzling evening of unique eats, drinks, and desserts. Now in its 9th year,...
Labor Day weekend festivals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
That Time Motorcyclists In El Paso Crashed In The Ball Of Death
The circus is always so much fun to attend. Things don't always go exactly as planned though ... Back in 2021, the Circus Spectacular came to town and set up shop in the El Paso County Coliseum. Everyone must have been particularly excited to see this particular circus hit town...
Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
‘The Candyman Can’ joins ‘Wild Coyotee’ on Mesilla plaza
Dakota Dukes Wild Coyotee and The Candyman Can candy store are only steps apart from each other and directly across the street from La Posta de Mesilla on the plaza in Mesilla. Owners Bob and Sandy White opened the Wild Coyotee in January 2021 and added The Candyman Can last...
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
Popular El Paso Candle Co. Debuting Their Mobile Store
With phrases like "ponte las pilas" and "te calmas o te calmo", you know that the product is going to be amazing. Cultura Candle Co., which sells candles, room sprays, soaps, wax melts and more, is hitting the road and coming to you with their new mobile store! Meet Rosie, a 1976 Spartan RV who will soon hit the Upper Valley Farmer's Market on Sunday, September 11.
Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild
The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Conditions clearing for Labor Day weekend
El Paso is expected to see rain chances decreasing just in time for our Labor Day weekend. However, we still expect a slight chance for an isolated storm Friday through Monday. The good news is that these storms are not expected to be widespread. Temperatures are also expected to stay...
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
El Paso Photographer Takes Majestic Shot of the Star on the Mountain
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
Gold Out El Paso Is Turning El Paso Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Gold Out El Paso, a local non-profit organization, is aiming at turning the city of El Paso gold to honor all the children who battle cancer at a young age. "All of us have experienced pediatric cancer, that’s why we've...
Sun Metro adjusts discounted fares
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discounted fare offered by Sun Metro will increase by 20 cents and will be effective on Oct. 1. After 25 years, Sun Metro’s new discounted bus fare for seniors and people with disabilities will be 50 cents. The standard bus fare is $1.50, and it will remain unchanged. The […]
