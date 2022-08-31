ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
MOSES LAKE, WA
July Had the Lowest Unemployment Rate in Wenatchee’s Recorded History

The latest Wenatchee labor report for July reports the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded in Wenatchee’s electronic history. This labor report compares the Wenatchee labor force between July of 2021 and 2022, and between July of 2019 and 2022. The local unemployment rate was at 3.1 percent. However, Wenatchee’s...
WENATCHEE, WA

