ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?

It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Albert Pujols homers in final at-bat against Cubs; gets closer to 700

The story Albert Pujols is writing in the second half of the Major League Baseball season just keeps getting better. He added another chapter to it on Sunday afternoon when he blasted a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only continue his incredible surge over the past two months but also continue his climb toward the 700 home run mark.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani Continues To Alter The MLB Record Books

The Los Angeles Angels may have nothing to play for heading into September, but do not tell that to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels star is having another historic season. Including doing something that has never been seen before in the MLB. After, hitting his 30th home run of the season...
MLB
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies returns to the field

Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees get bad injury news on Anthony Rizzo ahead of Tampa series

The New York Yankees have been without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo the last few days. He’s been dealing with a lower back injury that has plagued him for years, forcing him to miss a few games this season. Rizzo wasn’t able to go through any of his pregame...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Training#Sugar
Yardbarker

Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore

By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone crushes Oswald Peraza’s chances at starting

The New York Yankees called up star prospect Oswald Peraza on Thursday immediately after he hit his 19th homer of the Triple-A season with Scranton. Expectations were that Peraza would start immediately on Friday at shortstop, putting pressure on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, manager Aaron Boone has a different idea of how the team will utilize Peraza moving forward, crushing any hopes that he would take over defensively for the struggling shortstop.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason

The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New bobblehead for Mets' Edwin Diaz plays 'Narco' walkout song

Back in the middle of August, WFAN radio personality and host Gregg Giannotti openly wondered if the "Narco" song used by New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz that was a viral hit and featured in an Internet challenge at that time had become "played out." At least one company is...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners

Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy