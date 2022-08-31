Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Yardbarker
How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?
It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols homers in final at-bat against Cubs; gets closer to 700
The story Albert Pujols is writing in the second half of the Major League Baseball season just keeps getting better. He added another chapter to it on Sunday afternoon when he blasted a mammoth two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only continue his incredible surge over the past two months but also continue his climb toward the 700 home run mark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani Continues To Alter The MLB Record Books
The Los Angeles Angels may have nothing to play for heading into September, but do not tell that to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels star is having another historic season. Including doing something that has never been seen before in the MLB. After, hitting his 30th home run of the season...
Mic'd up Mookie Betts jokes with Padres' Juan Soto: 'Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat'
Los Angeles Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts had a little fun as his club took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Mic'd up, Betts took the opportunity to joke around with Padres star outfielder Juan Soto in the most heartwarming way possible. "Can I have your eyes?"...
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies returns to the field
Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
Yardbarker
Yankees get bad injury news on Anthony Rizzo ahead of Tampa series
The New York Yankees have been without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo the last few days. He’s been dealing with a lower back injury that has plagued him for years, forcing him to miss a few games this season. Rizzo wasn’t able to go through any of his pregame...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore
By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
Watch: Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz smashes 115.8 MPH line-drive HR vs. Blue Jays
The Pittsburgh Pirates called up top prospect Oneil Cruz in late June, and since then, the shortstop has gained a powerful reputation. Only months into his MLB career, Cruz is considered one of the league's hardest hitters at the plate. On Sunday, he lived up to his rep, smashing a...
Yardbarker
Yankees star shortstop Anthony Volpe earns huge promotion after Peraza call up
The talk of the town on Thursday was Oswald Peraza getting called up to the New York Yankees’ top team from Triple-A Scranton, but another promotion went under the radar following the big news. Taking Peraza’s spot in Scranton will be star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who seems to be...
Yardbarker
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays
The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone crushes Oswald Peraza’s chances at starting
The New York Yankees called up star prospect Oswald Peraza on Thursday immediately after he hit his 19th homer of the Triple-A season with Scranton. Expectations were that Peraza would start immediately on Friday at shortstop, putting pressure on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, manager Aaron Boone has a different idea of how the team will utilize Peraza moving forward, crushing any hopes that he would take over defensively for the struggling shortstop.
Yardbarker
An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason
The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
Yardbarker
Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr criticizes CF Cody Bellinger's plate struggles
Cody Bellinger has continued to disappoint at the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and it seems like no one is more frustrated by the struggles than Jerry Hairston Jr. Hairston, who played for nine different teams across 16 MLB seasons, now works as a Dodgers analyst for...
Yardbarker
New bobblehead for Mets' Edwin Diaz plays 'Narco' walkout song
Back in the middle of August, WFAN radio personality and host Gregg Giannotti openly wondered if the "Narco" song used by New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz that was a viral hit and featured in an Internet challenge at that time had become "played out." At least one company is...
Yardbarker
NL East odds: An updated look at the odds as the Braves inch closer to the Mets
The National League East has to powerhouse teams. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are two of the best teams in all of baseball and one of them will have to play in the Wild Card round. The Mets currently have 85 wins, tied for second best in all...
Yardbarker
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
Comments / 0