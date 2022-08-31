ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Yankees dodge injury bullet after Giancarlo Stanton fouls ball off foot

The New York Yankees can’t afford to sustain any more injuries, which is why they dodged a series bullet with slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Monday after he fouled a ball off his foot. Stanton, who recently returned from Achilles tendinitis, has struggled considerably in the batter’s box, not making...
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
Sports
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Report: Lakers Interested in Acquiring a Trio of Jazz Players

Utah Jazz fans may have gotten closure on the Donovan Mitchell front, but this doesn’t mean executive Danny Ainge is done dealing this summer. According to NBA insider Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a trio of Jazz-men: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson.
Chicago Bulls' Rookie Dalen Terry Is A Savage

Chicago Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry has quite the personality about him. He's confident, hard-working, and just seems to be an all-around funny dude. Terry has also popped up just about everywhere this offseason after the Bulls selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry has played in the...
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Football realignment is great for Zags

With all eyes on college football realignment, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in a position to ride the wave to a bigger conference. One of the biggest criticisms of Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball is that they play in the West Coast Conference. Because of that affiliation, many fans feel that the Zags get to coast down the stretch and pile up wins.
Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching

Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony After Season-Ending Injury For Danilo Gallinari

Carmelo Anthony is one of the oldest players in the NBA currently and may have to start heavily considering life after basketball again. Anthony was almost out of the league in 2019 before the Portland Trail Blazers signed him to be a bench score. Anthony excelled in that role and spent a couple of seasons with Portland before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
