Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Revealed: leaked video shows Amy Coney Barrett’s secretive faith group drove women to tears
Wife of founder of People of Praise says members ‘were always crying’ during discussions about women’s subservience to men
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it
On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Voices: The sinister truth about ‘those’ images of Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin
Heard about the latest “scandal” in politics? No, it’s not the photographs of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, enjoying his second holiday in two weeks during a cost of living crisis, at a time when he should still be running the show. It’s not former US president Donald Trump, and his bizarre defiance in the face of being investigated by the FBI, after some 700 pages of classified records were found at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not even the fact that the same former leaders (lest we forget) have raised eyebrows for their conduct, including their treatment of (and comments...
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
If Hobby Lobby Had a Hobby, It Would Be Stirring Up Controversy
“I would rather make crafts from stuff I find in a dumpster than shop at Hobby Lobby,” declared Twitter user @86Whitemoonlily. “Forever done with Hobby Lobby. I'll drive the extra 5 miles to Michael's. #BoycottHobbyLobby," opined user @africanpride_00. The platform was ablaze with hate for the American craft...
Fast Company
What is spiderweb capitalism? Inside the intricate system that lets the super-rich hide their cash
The wealth gap isn’t isolated to just the United States. There’s the rich and then the uber-rich, who despite their stratospheric wealth, are largely invisible to the rest of the world. In her new book, Spiderweb Capitalism: How Global Elites Exploit Frontier Markets, Kimberly Kay Hoang examines the shadowy, international web of political and economic elites and the secretive and corrupt practices they use to make and protect their money.
Russians Keep Mysteriously Falling from Windows to Their Deaths
Ravil Maganov, the chairman of a Russian oil company that criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reportedly died after falling from a hospital window.
A mysterious 4,000-year-old writing system has finally been deciphered, study claims
Decrypted text: Anyone who rebels from Puzur-Sušinak should “be destroyed.”
20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)
Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
City Journal
African Founders, American Liberty
African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Ideals, by David Hackett Fischer (Simon & Schuster, 944 pp., $40) Anyone who sets out to write a history of slavery in America must walk a thin and perilous line between affirmation and denial. When Stanley Elkins published Slavery: A Problem in American Institutional and Intellectual Life in 1959, he compared the dehumanization of black slaves to the psychological “infantilization” of concentration-camp inmates during the Holocaust. Elkins thought of this as a critique of the totalitarian nature of Southern slavery, in opposition to the absurdly sunny depictions of it in Ulrich Bonnell Phillips’s American Negro Slavery (1918). But Elkins found himself bitterly criticized for framing slaves as helpless and brainwashed. As Eugene Genovese wrote in response to Elkins, the supposedly docile “Sambo” was actually playing a game of “day-to-day resistance” on the master, and Elkins was erasing his dignity. On the other hand, when Genovese published Roll, Jordan, Roll: The World the Slaves Made (1974), he was just as roundly criticized for picturing slave “resistance” to slaveowners’ control as so pervasive, and so characterized by negotiation between black slaves and white owners, that slavery seemed like just another demeaning labor relationship. So, we are faced with what Manisha Sinha has described as a historians’ Hobson’s Choice: “We either accept Elkins’s view of slavery as a totalitarian institution and the concomitant one-dimensional and ahistorical picture of all slaves as imitative ‘Sambos,’ or we follow Genovese’s paternalism thesis if we want to stress the creation of African American culture under slavery.”
Korea’s traditions teach us that mourning is easier as a family affair
The country’s vivid art and style are highly fashionable at the moment but old customs around death are still intact
Phys.org
A bitter mystery: Scientists sequence world's oldest plant genome from 6,000-year-old watermelon seeds
In a new paper published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and partners in the U.K., Germany and the U.S. have decoded the world's oldest plant genome, using Neolithic-era watermelon seeds collected at an archaeological site in the Sahara Desert in Libya.
Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work
Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday...
Pregnant woman’s death causes outrage over crisis-hit Portugal health service
The death of a pregnant woman who could not receive treatment in Lisbon’s main hospital because of a lack of capacity has been met with outrage in Portugal, where a months-long health crisis has shut emergency services across the country and put maternity care under extreme pressure. The 34-year-old...
