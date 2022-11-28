How Ariana Grande built her fortune

Ariana Grande's success as an actress and musician has reportedly made her a millionaire. David Crotty/Getty Images

Ariana Grande earned at least $72 million from 2019 to 2020, according to Forbes .

She's earned revenue from music, brand ambassadorships, and her perfume and makeup lines.

Grande started out as an actress, and she's set to appear in a major film coming out in 2024.

Ariana Grande has several income streams. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Grande is one of the richest pop artists in the industry.

Grande's path to stardom started with her love of theater, leading her to a small stint on Broadway before she broke into the world of Hollywood and the music industry.

Now, the "Positions" singer regularly makes headlines as a musician and businesswoman.

Grande, 29, always seems to be working on a new project, a work ethic that perhaps unsurprisingly seems to have translated into a high net worth — she earned at least $72 million from 2019 to 2020, per Forbes estimates .

Here's a breakdown of the celebrity's net worth.

Ariana Grande at an event at Planet Hollywood Times Square in 2008. Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

She started her career on Broadway.

Grande began her music career early in life by performing in local community theaters and on cruise ships.

At the age of 15, she auditioned for Jason Robert Brown's Broadway musical, "13." She was cast in the role of Charlotte and won a National Youth Theatre Association Award for her portrayal of the character.

It's unclear how much she made from her role in "13."

Ariana Grande at Nickelodeon's "iParty With Victorious" screening in 2011. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2009, she was cast in Nickelodeon's "Victorious," which launched her into teen-idol stardom.

Following her stint on Broadway, Grande was cast in the hit Nickelodeon show, "Victorious," as Cat Valentine, a red-haired friend of the show's main character. The show premiered in 2010 and, according to a 2010 Nickelodeon press release , earned 3.5 million total viewers.

According to a contract obtained by TMZ , she made $9,000 per episode in the first season alone. She reportedly earned additional money for writing songs for the show, too.

During the run of "Victorious," she also appeared on "Winx Club," "Snowflake, the White Gorilla," and a music video with Greyson Chance.

Following "Victorious," she appeared on Nickelodeon's "Sam & Cat," which was canceled after 35 episodes. Though her earnings from "Sam & Cat" were not publicly announced, she wrote on Twitter in 2014 that she and costar Jennette McCurdy were paid equally.

Grande later made guest appearances on shows and films including "Family Guy," "Scream Queens," "Zoolander 2," and "Saturday Night Live." She also portrayed Penny Pingleton in NBC's "Hairspray Live!"

"Yours Truly" was Ariana Grande's first album. Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages

Her first album, "Yours Truly," was a hit.

During her time on "Victorious," Grande began writing music and her first album, "Yours Truly," was released in 2013.

According to a 2013 press release from Republic Records , the first single on the album, "The Way" featuring Mac Miller, reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes less than eight hours after its release. The album sold 138,000 copies in its release week, according to Business Wire .

The singer also received the American Music Award for Best New Artist in 2013. Though it's unclear how much revenue "Yours Truly" brought in, according to a contract obtained by TMZ she received a minimum of $50,000 for her first album.

Ariana Grande continued to make music and go on tour. Getty

Her music career took off from there.

Since then, she's released five more studio albums.

In 2014, she dropped "My Everything" and the single "Problem" topped the charts worldwide. According to a Nielsen SoundScan report referenced by Variety , 169,000 copies were sold in its first week

Grande's eight-month The Honeymoon Tour, for which she visited America, Europe, and Asia, reportedly earned $40 million, per Billboard .

In 2016, Grande released "Dangerous Woman," which reached number two on Billboard charts , and subsequently went on her Dangerous Woman Tour.

The Dangerous Woman Tour wrapped up in September 2017 and included 75 headlining performances worldwide. The tour sold over 875,000 tickets and grossed $71 million, Billboard reported .

Ariana Grande at the Met Gala in 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Grande continued to see success with the release of her latest album.

In 2018, Grande dropped "Sweetener," her third No. 1 album on Billboard 200 . According to Forbes , her Sweetener World Tour grossed $146 million in 2019.

Grande released her latest "Positions" album in 2020. According to Nielsen Music , "Positions" garnered nearly 174 million streams within the first weeks of its release, adding up to the equivalent of 174,000 sales.

According to a 2020 study of Spotify earnings referenced by Broadway World , her "Positions" album earned $2 million alone from Spotify streams.

Host Chad Wittman and Ariana Grande at a 2017 Reebok event to celebrate her partnership with the shoe brand. Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Grande has multiple successful partnerships and her own perfume.

In 2016, Grande became the face of Lipsy's new campaign and released a 20-piece collection in collaboration with the British brand.

Later, in 2017, the singer expanded her portfolio and signed a yearlong partnership with shoe brand Reebok.

Grande also launched her own perfume line, which, according to Refinery29 , grossed over $150 million in retail sales across the globe. In 2019, Grande even earned the Fragrance of the Year Award for her Cloud Eau De Parfum.

Ariana Grande at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She has also launched her own makeup line.

Grande joined a long list of celebrities making revenue in the beauty industry and launched her own makeup line, r.e.m. beauty. The collection dropped in an online-only launch in November 2021 and quickly sold out of several lip-gloss and eye-shadow shades.

Through the brand's partnership with Ulta, r.e.m. Beauty has seen high consumer demand.

According to Forbes , the big-box beauty retailer's 2022 Q1 sales were up 21% to $2.3 billion compared to 2021's earnings, citing the strong interest in prestige brands like r.e.m. beauty.

Ariana Grande was a coach on season 21 of NBC's "The Voice." Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Grande has also earned some money as a coach on "The Voice."

Grande joined season 21 of NBC's "The Voice" as a coach, mentoring a total of 16 singers.

According to a 2021 episode of "Naughty But Nice With Rob Shuter," it's estimated that Grande made $20 to $25 million for a single season. By comparison, longtime coach Blake Shelton makes about $13 million per season, per The Wrap .

Ariana Grande in "Don't Look Up." Netflix

She's made some recent coinage from acting.

In addition to her music, Grande has recently taken up a few film projects. Grande appeared in Netflix's satirical film "Don't Look Up," which was released on the platform in December 2021.

Though it's not clear how much she earned from the film, Variety reported stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were paid a combined $30 million and $25 million, respectively.

Grande was cast in a significantly smaller role, so it's likely she wasn't paid as much as the leads.

Ariana Grande performed on the season 21 finale of NBC's "The Voice." Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

She recently landed another major role in a movie.

In November 2021, Grande announced via Instagram she is set to star in the film adaptation of Broadway's "Wicked."

In April, director Jon M. Chu announced on Twitter the "Wicked" adaptation would be split into two parts, the first of which is set to premiere in December 2024.

It's unclear how much she will make from the role.

Editor's note: This story was first published on November 1, 2018. Grande's most recent reported earnings are $72 million from 2019 to 2020, according to Forbes .