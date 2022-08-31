Read full article on original website
wpln.org
The TBI won’t be backing off cannabis even as some prosecutors ignore state law
Tennessee’s main crime lab is still very much treating marijuana like a dangerous drug. And state law enforcement has no plans to back off even as some prosecutors look the other way. Nashville’s district attorney stopped pursuing people with less than half of an ounce of marijuana two years...
WSMV
Davidson County sheriff reacts to Judge Phil Smith’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just a week ago, Sheriff Daron Hall said he asked Judge Phil Smith to swear him in for his sixth term at the Davidson County Courthouse, what he didn’t know is that would be the last time he saw his friend. “I still get chills...
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Sumner Democrats Raise Objections to County Commissioner Selection
All Republican County Commission chooses fellow Republican to take contested seat. The Sumner County Commission last week chose Republican Terri Boyt to take the contested District 13 Commission seat despite the fact that her August race ended in a tie with Democrat Brenda Dotson.
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
clarksvillenow.com
Mom carries on son’s ‘Captain Spectrum’ anti-bullying legacy after his death at school
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Crystal Miller had her son for just a few short years. But in that time, Christopher Ryan Miller made an impact not only on his mother, but on everyone he met. Crystal said her son, who was diagnosed with autism at about age 7,...
Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison
An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Escapee Captured in Cannon County
On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
Sumner County begins year with 175 students experiencing homelessness
Sumner County School District has more than double the number of students who are experiencing homelessness at the start of this school year compared to last, according to district McKinney-Vento Homelessness Assistance Coordinator Keica Ray.
WTVCFOX
Recently elected Maury County constable arrested while waiting to be sworn in
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The newly elected constable for Maury County was arrested Friday morning at the courthouse while waiting to be sworn in. District Attorney Brent Cooper says his office received a complaint last month alleging Robert Medina had falsified his address on the application to run for constable.
wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee
This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
WSMV
Former Cumberland University student-athlete killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and four others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro early Sunday morning, police said. The Director of Athletics for Cumberland University, Ron Pavan, confirmed that the crash involved both current and former athletes, according to gocumberlandathletics.com. “Unfortunately, the Cumberland University family...
MNPD: Suspect in Edgehill apartment homicide turns himself in
Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on 13th Court South Monday. Police say that Antonio Johnson was found dead next to a dumpster in the Edgehill community.
Man charged in August 31 murder outside Nashville gas station
On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.
Police searching for missing teen in Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
murfreesborovoice.com
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Hickman County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 NORTH AT THE 26.4 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
