ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 11

1Warrior!!!
5d ago

not everything needs to be centered around racism. It is so sad that this is where our country is now. This is so heartbreaking for the family. I'm so very sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful young lady. We lost a daughter when she was 18. It has been 26 years now and the grieve is real. Please accept our prayers for you and may God bless you with His peace. So very sorry.

Reply
6
not waken
5d ago

suicide by weave..as a retired safety manager, allowing her hair to be loose caused this.I've seen it too many times....safety is not racist, mean. safety regulations exist to prevent this loss

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport

Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram

Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler. On Friday, (Sep. 2) around 4:30 p.m. police say they located a man driving a purple four-wheeler on Saguaro Avenue near Florida Boulevard. The man was holding a small child with him on the ATV and police say neither was wearing a helmet or any protective gear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate

NEW ORLEANS - A dump truck erupted into an inferno on a busy highway and clogged traffic in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning. Photos posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. showed the truck engulfed in flames on I-610 West near the Wisner Boulevard exit. No other vehicles appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
Reserve, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Reserve, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues around 9:09 p.m. NOPD said a woman was taken to an area hospital and later died from her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Two people struck, killed on scooter identified by Jefferson Parish coroner

The Jefferson Parish coroner has identified two people who were killed in a hit-and-run last week on the Westbank Expressway. The coroner said Carl January Sr., 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January Jr., 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed when they were struck by a pickup truck while they were riding a scooter on the westbound elevated Westbank Expressway.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
uptownmessenger.com

Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it

A couple getting into a car outside the Monkey Hill Bar found themselves blocked by two other vehicles while a gunman approached from behind, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Just before 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman entered their car, which was parked in the 6100 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggage Handler#Frontier Airlines#Luggage#Accident
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy