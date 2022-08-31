not everything needs to be centered around racism. It is so sad that this is where our country is now. This is so heartbreaking for the family. I'm so very sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful young lady. We lost a daughter when she was 18. It has been 26 years now and the grieve is real. Please accept our prayers for you and may God bless you with His peace. So very sorry.
suicide by weave..as a retired safety manager, allowing her hair to be loose caused this.I've seen it too many times....safety is not racist, mean. safety regulations exist to prevent this loss
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
New Orleans police investigating shooting on I-10 service road
Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Labor Day night murder in Algiers leaves woman dead
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Algiers
Two people struck, killed on scooter identified by Jefferson Parish coroner
RELATED PEOPLE
Man with children in vehicle carjacked at gunpoint on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
Carjacker steals vehicle in front of Monkey Hill bar, then crashes it
Bicyclist falls in traffic on Elysian Fields, is struck, killed, New Orleans police say
610 toward Metairie closed near City Park
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting on I-10 East Saturday night leaves man hospitalized
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating shooting in Bridge City
Baggage handler dies after hair becomes entangled in belt at New Orleans airport
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
2 People Dead After Fatal Hit And Run In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 11