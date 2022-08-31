ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Liberty News

Flames Open Season with Thrilling 4 OT Win Over Golden Eagles

Liberty’s defense forced its highest turnover total since 2012, but it was a stop in the fourth overtime period that sealed a thrilling 29-27 win for the Flames, Saturday night, at M.M Roberts Stadium. The Flames overcame two fourth-quarter deficits to force its first overtime game since its win...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Herman Scores Game-Winner on the Road at Richmond

Liberty picked up its third straight win as the Lady Flames defeated Richmond, 1-0, on the road as Liberty’s Bridie Herman scored in the 79th minute. Liberty improves to 4-1-1 on the season. Scoring Summary. 79’ – LIBERTY – Bridie Herman (Unassisted) Turning Point. Despite outshooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

William & Mary Edges No. 6 Liberty 1-0 in OT, Sunday

William & Mary senior defender Ireland Miller scored on a penalty stroke in the 70th minute, lifting the Tribe to a 1-0 overtime triumph against No. 6 Liberty on Sunday at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty (2-1) suffers its first loss of the season, while William & Mary improves...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames Claim Home Tournament Title, Sweeping Murray State

Liberty finished off a perfect 3-0 weekend at its home tournament, sweeping Murray State (25-22, 25-14, 25-20), Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (4-2) defeated Winthrop 3-1 last night before posting sweeps of UNCW and Murray State this afternoon. The Racers (2-3) went 0-3 in their first visit to Liberty Arena.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Lynchburg, VA
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Utah State
Liberty News

Liberty Blanks UNCW 3-0

Liberty hit a season-best .352 on the way to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-20) victory over UNCW on Saturday at Liberty Arena. With the win, Liberty (3-2) improves to 2-0 at this weekend’s tournament, while UNCW falls to 1-4 with a 1-1 record this weekend. Notable Numbers. • The...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy