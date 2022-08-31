Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: 12-Year-Old Shot in Road Rage Shooting in Pittsburg
On Friday, September 2nd, at 1:54 pm, Officers responded to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue for the report of a 12-year-old girl who was shot while seated inside a vehicle in the City of Pittsburg. She had a single non-life threatening gunshot wound to her right lower...
Photo of suspect in East Oakland attempted rape, robbery released
OAKLAND – Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.
Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Woman in San Jose Arrested at Border
Authorities arrested a murder suspect near the border early Friday after being notified that he may be headed for Mexico. The California Highway Patrol intercepted the suspect, wanted in connection with a shooting late Thursday in San Jose, at 7:36 a.m., according to CHP information officer Jesse Matias. That was...
crimevoice.com
Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing a Sheriff’s Office Deputy
OAKLAND — Two men are in custody for allegedly robbing a Rolex watch from an off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Both suspects are due to appear in court for a plea hearing on September 2. Raymond Barbosa, 21 of Oakland, and Daryl Caldwell, 23 of Antioch, were...
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood
Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a pile of bricks right outside a home in their Oakland hills neighborhood. They were even more surprised to find out that it was a police car that had slammed into the front fence.
Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
Arrest made in shooting outside Union City convenience store
UNION CITY – Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a Union City convenience store last weekend.Around 3 a.m. on August 27, officers were called to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they determined that a shooting took place in the parking lot in front of the Quik Stop store. Officers also learned that a man was shot and taken to a hospital before police arrived.The victim, identified as a 28-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries.Following an investigation, police arrested the suspect on Friday and located a firearm. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Estrada, was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for attempted murder.Police said the incident was isolated and that there are no additional known threats to the public.According to jail records, Estrada is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Smith by calling 510-675-5268 or emailing AndrewS@unioncity.org. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 510-675-5207 or emailing tips@unioncity.org.
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe, 18, Cau Miclescu 22, and Robert Miclescu 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay...
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's 27th homicide of the year. At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
Oakland police search for suspect in attempted rape, robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to attempted rape and robbery, the department announced Wednesday on social media. On Aug. 28 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crime on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves ransack Oakland laundromat
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland business owner is speaking out after thieves ransacked his laundromat. Security video shows the suspects inside Woody's Laundromat and Cafe on Park Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Owner Robert Ma said they kicked down all the doors, smashed windows, and stole cash. Ma said the Asian...
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officers on leave after bloody takedown of man with beer can
San Rafael, Calif. - Two San Rafael police officers were placed on paid leave Friday after body-camera video showed them leaving a man bloodied after taking him down to the ground. The incident happened in July after Officer Daisy Mazariegos spotted a man with an open beer container on Windward...
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in San Ysidro trying to cross border
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of San Jose, near downtown, according to a tweet. The shooting happened around 10:31 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of East William Street. There were two adult victims and both have at least one gunshot wound, the tweet continued. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
