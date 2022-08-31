Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Must Do Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
sanpedrotoday.com
Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots
It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Armenian Singing Star Harout Pamboukjian to Perform at Glendale Restaurant Grand Opening
The 12 – 8 p.m. event at 301 South Glendale Ave. will mark the grand opening of the first-ever standalone Massis restaurant location in Glendale. The eatery specializes in Armenian and Persian-influenced cuisine.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
elrodeonews.com
The top five places to eat in Pico Rivera
In Pico Rivera, good food isn’t something that’s hard to find. Foods ranging from classic tacos to steakhouses Pico has it all. If you are in the area, here are 5 restaurants that you need to try. 1.Mira’s Grill. Mira’s Grill is a primary Persian restaurant located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market
INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
Jewelry store robbery leads to shootout in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
L.A. Weekly
Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary
Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoweek.com
Despite the Rumors, Storied Pomona, Calif., Dragstrip Not Going Anywhere
Both NHRA, L.A. County Fairplex delegates assure that Auto Club Raceway will remain in place. NHRA has multi-year contract with facility that’s considered the cradle of the sport. Fairplex President and CEO Walter Marquez says that Auto Club Raceway will remain part of the future for the 100-year-old property.
Highlights: Long Beach Poly shocks Mission Viejo in the final minute
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Long Beach Poly defeated Mission Viejo in dramatic fashion on Friday night, winning 35-30 on a late touchdown in one of the best games of the year so far. Darius Curry threw for two touchdowns and over 250 yards for the Jackrabbits, with his TDs going to Jason Robinson Jr. ...
lvcampustimes.org
Early birds turn out for the classic cars
Dozens of classic cars lined up in the parking lot of Rev’d Up Coffee & Classics Sunday for the monthly Cars and Coffee event bright and early at 6:45 a.m. The Claremont coffee shop at 212 West Foothill Blvd. had live music and breakfast for car enthusiasts to indulge in while they browsed the cars brought by the customers themselves.
L.A. Weekly
Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]
42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
easyreadernews.com
Hermosa Police Chief, BCHD CEO in deep water, behind bars
Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron, and Beach Cities Health District CEO Tom Bakaly were in deep water, repeatedly, on Saturday, after volunteering for the Fiesta Hermosa Dunk Tank. They were joined by School Superintendent Jason Johnson, Mayor Mike Detoy, and council candidate Kieran Harrington. Sunday’s Dunk Tank volunteers are Solange Corner, of Cultured Slice at noon, Hermosa School teacher Danika Brown at 1 p.m., Chamber President Jessica Accamando at 2 p.m., Parks and Rec Commissioner Jani “I’m afraid of water” Lange at 3 p.m. and Curious’ Andrew Gawdun at 4 p.m. The Dunk Tank is located in the Hermosa Beach Community Center parking lot, next to the Ferris Wheel and other carnival rides. Hermosa Fiesta continues through Monday.
Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent
When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Look: Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl News
The Rose Bowl is arguably the most iconic football venue in the world. Saturday, it played host to UCLA's season opener against Bowling Green. The crowd was embarrassing, to say the least. UCLA topped Bowling Green, 45-17, in front of a record-low Rose Bowl crowd. "New record low attendance at...
