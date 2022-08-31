ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanpedrotoday.com

Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots

It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elrodeonews.com

The top five places to eat in Pico Rivera

In Pico Rivera, good food isn’t something that’s hard to find. Foods ranging from classic tacos to steakhouses Pico has it all. If you are in the area, here are 5 restaurants that you need to try. 1.Mira’s Grill. Mira’s Grill is a primary Persian restaurant located...
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market

INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
INGLEWOOD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says

Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
GLENDORA, CA
KTLA

Jewelry store robbery leads to shootout in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary

Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoweek.com

Despite the Rumors, Storied Pomona, Calif., Dragstrip Not Going Anywhere

Both NHRA, L.A. County Fairplex delegates assure that Auto Club Raceway will remain in place. NHRA has multi-year contract with facility that’s considered the cradle of the sport. Fairplex President and CEO Walter Marquez says that Auto Club Raceway will remain part of the future for the 100-year-old property.
POMONA, CA
lvcampustimes.org

Early birds turn out for the classic cars

Dozens of classic cars lined up in the parking lot of Rev’d Up Coffee & Classics Sunday for the monthly Cars and Coffee event bright and early at 6:45 a.m. The Claremont coffee shop at 212 West Foothill Blvd. had live music and breakfast for car enthusiasts to indulge in while they browsed the cars brought by the customers themselves.
CLAREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]

42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
easyreadernews.com

Hermosa Police Chief, BCHD CEO in deep water, behind bars

Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron, and Beach Cities Health District CEO Tom Bakaly were in deep water, repeatedly, on Saturday, after volunteering for the Fiesta Hermosa Dunk Tank. They were joined by School Superintendent Jason Johnson, Mayor Mike Detoy, and council candidate Kieran Harrington. Sunday’s Dunk Tank volunteers are Solange Corner, of Cultured Slice at noon, Hermosa School teacher Danika Brown at 1 p.m., Chamber President Jessica Accamando at 2 p.m., Parks and Rec Commissioner Jani “I’m afraid of water” Lange at 3 p.m. and Curious’ Andrew Gawdun at 4 p.m. The Dunk Tank is located in the Hermosa Beach Community Center parking lot, next to the Ferris Wheel and other carnival rides. Hermosa Fiesta continues through Monday.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent

When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
