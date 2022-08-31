Read full article on original website
Kinship Coffee Roasters
If you’re a coffee snob who lives in Astoria, you should be frequenting Kinship. This sleek modern cafe has their own line of single origin beans, and they actually have a robot-type machine that makes pour overs, so you don’t have to worry about pesky human errors ruining your perfect cup. There’s also a bathroom, strong wifi, and tons of seating both inside and outside.
Star Coffee
While most Ethiopian places tend to excel in the vegetable department, Star Coffee in SeaTac lets their meat dishes shine brightest. Case in point: the lega tibs, cubes of mildly sauced steak cooked with fresh vegetables, aromatics, and a spiced clarified butter called kibbeh. Their kitfo is a standout too, whether you get it raw or with just a kiss of heat. But their shiro, misir, and other meatless dishes also deserve your attention. Like the name suggests, they serve really good coffee, but you could also pop by the bar and grab a decent cocktail or glass of wine.
The Wreck Bar
The Wreck Bar is a historic bar located in the lobby of B Ocean, a hotel on A1A. It is not home to the best drinks and food in town—far from it. But we're telling you about it because it is home to one of our favorite things to do in Fort Lauderdale: mermaid burlesque. It's exactly what it sounds like: an underwater mermaid burlesque dinner show viewed via the little portholes behind the bar, which look into the hotel's pool. You want to come here for the adults-only show on Friday and Saturday, when you can have a drunken good time hooting and hollering with some really talented performers, who manage to not only look cool underwater—but do so while wearing mermaid tails and doing very effect prop comedy. It's a bit of a tourist trap, and a tad expensive. Tickets cost $65 ($35 of that is applied as a credit for food and drinks) and we recommend eating before you come and sticking to beer, wine, or straight liquor for drinks.
Custard & Cakes Creamery
C&C Creamery in Manayunk always has a line of people holding cones and cups full of their excellent vanilla, chocolate, twist, and pineapple Dole whip soft serve. The sizes here range from kiddie to a $4 large that’s a towering three-and-a-half scoops. And for just a few bucks, it’s a great deal that’s big enough to split between two people.
Southport Raw Bar
Fun fact time: not only is Fort Lauderdale one of the yachting capitals of North America, but the city also has over 165 miles of navigable waterways. This not only explains the amount of yachties you’re likely to match with on Tinder while in town, but also why eating seafood on the water is such a Fort Lauderdale thing. There’s no better place to do that than at Southport, a salty old seafood spot with waterfront seating and excellent seafood. The dining room has a charming nautical aesthetic, but you really want to sit outside on the dock. When it’s time to order, get anything that used to swim and is now fried. A frozen rum rummer isn’t a bad idea either.
Sidewalk Bottle Shop
We are unapologetic fans of the “adorable little natural wine shop” genre—and now Fort Lauderdale has one too. We just thoroughly enjoy drinking good wine in a relaxed space with string lights and tasty bar food. Such is the case at Sidewalk Bottle Shop. The wine bar is located in the same complex as Laser Wolf, which is also one of our favorite places to drink in the city. Sidewalk pumps out a small but delicious menu from a little food truck parked out back. The constantly rotating options could include dishes like oysters with a frozen honeydew mignonette, honey butter biscuits, an Italian beef sandwich, and steak. We really love it here, and if you need to plan a date in Fort Lauderdale, this is the place to do it.
Bike Shed Moto. Co
Too-big-for-their-own-good cafe/workspaces open fairly regularly in the Arts District, and on paper, Bike Shed Moto Co. appears to be the latest addition to the group. But while this biker-friendly hangout spot is indeed massive—the 30,000 sq. ft. space comes complete with a clothing store, barber shop, tattoo parlor, and members only bar— what sets it apart is the delicious food coming from the kitchen. The menu is almost as big as the space, so we recommend sticking to the burger section (the grilled turkey burger is particularly juicy) or going all-in on the Bike Shed Breakfast. Served with breakfast sausage, black pudding, beans, grilled tomatoes, bacon, eggs, and toast, this is the kind of hearty English breakfast that’ll keep you full for the entirety of your remote working session.
Riverside Market
Riverside Market is a beer bar with a few locations in Broward, but the original near downtown Fort Lauderdale is the best. The space has communal seating (both indoor and outdoor) and couches to hang out on. It’s one of our favorite places to drink in the city, but we always end up eating too, because the bar food is really good. The fried chickpeas are a perfect drinking snack and the hoagies never disappoint—but it's the BBQ chicken pizza that's our go-to order. Beer fans will love this place. It used to be a convenience store and they have a wall of refrigerators where you can browse through hundreds of beers, pick one out yourself, and just pay for all your empty cans at the end.
Bar Agricole
If you care about single-cask bourbons, small-batch spirits, and seasonally inspired cocktails, go to Bar Agricole. The fancy cocktail bar—located in a brand new space in SoMa—is serving drinks in a multi-room spot that looks like a Scandinavian spa got together with a very nice boat. There are blue-ish tiles and light wood everywhere, tranquil gray walls, and plenty of sun. While you take in the serenity, dig into a menu (also driven by the seasons) of fluffy sourdough bread with creamy cultured butter and other well-made spreads, pickled vegetables, and large plates like smoked potatoes and crispy-skinned chicken.
Supermoon Bakehouse
Supermoon Bakehouse is perfect. Some people might say it's too perfect, in fact. You won't find a single baked good at Supermoon that isn't technically flawless, so if you're nerdy for laminated pastries, you're going to love this place. They have a rotating menu of croissants, cruffins, eclairs, doughnuts, and a few savory items like the best sausage roll in NYC and some pizza/focaccia hybrids. They rely on a Supreme-style marketing strategy of swagg-y packaging and weekly pastry drops, so expect consistently long lines on the weekends. They also make very good soft serve ice cream.
Times Square Pizza
Yes, Miami has its fair share of NYC transplants these days, but the New York/Jersey pipeline has long been a thing in Broward. And Time Square Pizza makes our favorite NYC slice in Fort Lauderdale. There’s not much to this place—just a handful of tables and a steady stream of people grabbing pizza boxes to go. But if you’re trying to bring a pie to the beach or get some pepperoni pizza for a pool day, this is where you want to order from. Times Square is a reliable, simple happy place for fans of floppy, cheesy, appropriately greasy slices.
North Austin
About once a week, after a big night out we wake up with an insatiable craving for noodle soup. And when that moment hits, the place we go to most often is Tan My. They’re located in a pretty nondescript small strip mall near Ohlen and 183, in a spot we wish was harder to find. Because it gets busy. Show up for lunch on a Saturday and you’ll probably have to circle around a few times to find a parking spot, before adding your name to a long list to get seated at semi-communal tables.
Trivet
If you’re partial to a theatrical sauce pour then we have a feeling you’re going to like Trivet. A charming Bermondsey space complete with pampas grass and a covered terrace, this sophisticated restaurant toes the line between fine dining and friendly with attentive service, homemade onion ketchup, and creative dishes like the ‘drunk lobster’ noodles that comes in its own little sake bath. Just be warned that the mains here will set you back upwards of £30 but if you want to make use of the terrace on a sunny day, you can’t go wrong with the fancy cheese selection with melon jam and a crisp glass of Turkish white wine.
Il Paesano
Step outside and throw a baseball in Fort Lauderdale and you will hit an Italian restaurant. But if we had to pick just one to visit, we’re going with Il Paesano. This place is a little Italian market that pulls double duty as a restaurant—and their ever-changing menu has never let us down. The menu isn't huge—there are generally a handful of antipasti and entrees that mostly consist of pasta. But it's all so good. Options include a creamy pear fagotini, gnocchi, crab ravioli, and one of the best bowls of penne al vodka we've ever had. It’s one of those places that feels more like eating at a friend’s house than a restaurant, so keep it in mind for dates or any night when you want a bowl of outstanding pasta and some wine.
The Lucky Well
If you’re looking for a large, easygoing place where you can sit back with some incredible BBQ, grab a bourbon and watch whatever sports team is currently melting down on TV, The Lucky Well is for you. Head to Spring Arts for some sesame ginger pork belly burnt ends, herb brined chicken, beef brisket, and pork ribs that will all leave your fingers smelling like smoky sweetness. When it comes to rounding out your meal, they have a Memphis mustard slaw that will convert any diehard creamy slaw fan, excellent mac and cheese, and BBQ beans. All will go great with whichever scotch, bourbon, or beer you choose from the impressive list.
The Lambs Club
The Lambs Club, from the chef who formerly ran Marea and Ai Fiori, is a very Midtown restaurant. The design is Art Deco, the booths are red leather, and the seats are filled with people who just left work and could really use a martini. It’s a fancy place, and it’s a little stuffy, but if you’re going to have a pricey meal in the area, this is a reliable option. Reservations aren’t hard to come by, and the Italian-leaning “Contemporary American” food is uniformly well-executed. Start with a crudo—like the fluke that has a touch of heat from fresno chillies—and, if you want to keep things simple, get the juicy burger with a thick cap of gruyere. Like The Lambs Club itself, this $30 burger isn’t anything revolutionary, but it’s memorable enough to justify the price tag.
Hansei
For a truly unique dining experience, head to Hansei at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo. Dinner here begins with a tour of the property’s lush gardens followed by soju-infused drinks and “LA Nikkei” small bites, a nod to the chef’s LA upbringing as a fourth-generation Japanese American. Eventually, you’ll move to an interior sushi bar for the main courses—like beautifully marbled wagyu steak in teriyaki and a play on the California roll that includes fried seaweed topped with crab, uni, cucumbers, and avocado. From there, you'll head to the garden for dessert. There are a lot of moving pieces, no doubt, but you can set your own pace. We suggest hanging in the garden to watch the sunset or sipping green tea long after dessert is served. It’s certainly pricey—the nine-course menu runs $195 per person—but for a splurge-y dinner that’s unlike anything else in LA, this is a table worth snagging.
Bird in Hand
This place in Hamilton Heights calls itself a cocktail bar, but it feels more like a restaurant—mainly due to its massive space and extensive food menu. We hate to sound like that person who always orders chicken tenders and fries, but stick to the fried dishes here. The combination of sweet diced chunks of watermelon and slices of fried green tomatoes is nice, and the deep-fried deviled eggs with crispy bits of prosciutto are a must-order. There are also a bunch of house cocktails, and we especially like the Songbird Won with elderflower and lime and the pink Shy & Humble that’s made with pear brandy and comes in a glass that makes you look like you’re drinking out of a bird’s ass.
odd fox
Odd Fox is such a pleasant place to hang out with your laptop that we actually suggest taking a “fake commute” here if you’re a remote worker who doesn’t live in Greenpoint. They brew Parlor beans, so the coffee is well above average, and there’s wifi as well as ample indoor and outdoor seating.
