The Wreck Bar is a historic bar located in the lobby of B Ocean, a hotel on A1A. It is not home to the best drinks and food in town—far from it. But we're telling you about it because it is home to one of our favorite things to do in Fort Lauderdale: mermaid burlesque. It's exactly what it sounds like: an underwater mermaid burlesque dinner show viewed via the little portholes behind the bar, which look into the hotel's pool. You want to come here for the adults-only show on Friday and Saturday, when you can have a drunken good time hooting and hollering with some really talented performers, who manage to not only look cool underwater—but do so while wearing mermaid tails and doing very effect prop comedy. It's a bit of a tourist trap, and a tad expensive. Tickets cost $65 ($35 of that is applied as a credit for food and drinks) and we recommend eating before you come and sticking to beer, wine, or straight liquor for drinks.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO