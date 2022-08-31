Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
wdrb.com
$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man accused of attacking TSA agent at Louisville's international airport
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he tried to breach security and attacked at TSA agent at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to court documents, 55-year-old Kelvin Portwood, of Winchester, Kentucky, was taken into custody by Louisville Airport Police. Police say...
wdrb.com
Father in disturbing video on JCPS school bus apologizes, regrets actions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father's anger and rage spilled out onboard a Jefferson County Public School bus on Friday. The disturbing video recorded of Delvantae King onboard a JCPS bus on Friday has been making the rounds on social media. King, the father of a student at Carter Traditional...
WHAS 11
Bardstown launches investigation into network disruptions: What we know so far
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — After a network disruption Friday left thousands of people in Bardstown without internet services, the city says some are still struggling with connections. The city posted an update on its official Facebook page Saturday around 7 p.m., confirming Bardstown Connect customers are still facing “service interruptions and connectivity issues,” after it announced services had been reconnected Friday at 8 p.m.
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
wdrb.com
Madison school resource officer resigns amid investigation into reported misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer at Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana has resigned. Tim Armstrong is a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana. The district said he resigned on Tuesday from the SRO job and as the varsity baseball head coach. The district...
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
wdrb.com
Shelbyville woman sentenced for embezzling funds from employer, lying on tax returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman will spend two and-a-half years in prison for embezzling funds from her employer and lying on her tax returns. Kimberly Jones, 53, was sentenced Monday in federal court. According to court documents, Jones was an office manager for Guardian Retention Systems in Bullitt...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
Wave 3
Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
14news.com
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mississippi woman has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to a drug trafficking case. That investigation landed two people in jail back in March. Lizbeth Villagrana and James Banks Jr. were previously arrested and accused of trying to bring drugs into the...
