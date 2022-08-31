ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
LA GRANGE, KY
WTVQ

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
City
Canada, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental School#Professions#High School#College#Dental Hygiene#Advanced Standing#Uofl
WHAS 11

Bardstown launches investigation into network disruptions: What we know so far

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — After a network disruption Friday left thousands of people in Bardstown without internet services, the city says some are still struggling with connections. The city posted an update on its official Facebook page Saturday around 7 p.m., confirming Bardstown Connect customers are still facing “service interruptions and connectivity issues,” after it announced services had been reconnected Friday at 8 p.m.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Education
WLKY.com

Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman charged for trafficking contraband into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy