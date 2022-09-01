Quiet weather expected through the weekend; tracking potential Sunday rain

New Jersey is expected to see quiet and mostly pleasant weather through the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that he is tracking the potential for some rain on Sunday and on Monday.

COMING UP: Mostly dry weather through the rest of the week. An increase in clouds by Sunday. Labor Day Monday looks to be the dampest day of the holiday weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows cooling into the low-70s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs around 86 degrees. Overnight temperatures dip into the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the low-80s and upper-70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 84. Sunday sees an increase in clouds with highs around 87.

LABOR DAY: Rain showers are possible early in the day, followed by some scattered thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.