ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Quiet weather expected through the weekend; tracking potential Sunday rain

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zy2G_0hcxBeWw00

New Jersey is expected to see quiet and mostly pleasant weather through the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that he is tracking the potential for some rain on Sunday and on Monday.

COMING UP: Mostly dry weather through the rest of the week. An increase in clouds by Sunday. Labor Day Monday looks to be the dampest day of the holiday weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows cooling into the low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HH970_0hcxBeWw00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs around 86 degrees. Overnight temperatures dip into the mid-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JUON_0hcxBeWw00

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the low-80s and upper-70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XdlG_0hcxBeWw00

WEEKEND: Saturday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 84. Sunday sees an increase in clouds with highs around 87.

LABOR DAY: Rain showers are possible early in the day, followed by some scattered thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KONV_0hcxBeWw00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy