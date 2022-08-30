ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Restaurants
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL News

One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Info#What To Do#Good Food#Fast Food#Vegan#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Tavern#Food Drink#U S News
cbs17

3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
raleighmag.com

18 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 1–7

Find “everlasting light” at Walnut Creek as Grammy-winning rockers, well, rock out for their Dropout Boogie tour with special guest Band of Horses. walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. 9/1. Intocable. Intocable lands in Raleigh for the first time ever (!) for a fiesta of a show as part of their Modus Operandi...
RALEIGH, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022

Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

1 dead in crash along Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in north Raleigh Thursday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported just before 4:40 p.m. along Falls of Neuse Road at Falls Church Road, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: SUV driver charged, Raleigh police ID motorcyclist killed in Falls...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer

Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy