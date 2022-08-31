Read full article on original website
Related
Fire Spotted Northeast of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke could be seen northeast of Twin Falls around mid-day Tuesday. Images shared with KLIX News Radio show dark clouds of smoke coming out what appears to be a desert area near the U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 interchange. The fire could be burning along the interstate according to some eyewitnesses. 511.idaho.gov shows traffic slowing just east of the interchange in the eastbound lanes. More information to come...
Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman’s Video
The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
Massive 1,200 acre fire kicks up in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A huge fire has started about a mile east of Twin Falls, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Authorities say the “PoweLine Fire” is estimated at 1,200 acres and running. Highway 93 from the Perrine Bridge to the Interchange is reportedly closed for public safety. I-84 is also […]
KIVI-TV
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Fish and Game Propose Tiger Muskie at Murtaugh Lake, Public Asked to Comment
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers might find a distinctive fish at the end of their line at Murtaugh Lake if Idaho fisheries managers decide to introduce the species. Tiger muskie, identifiable by their tiger-like patterns, are the topic of discussion at the Magic Valley Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a means to deal with non-game fish like common carp and Utah chub. Idaho Fish and Game said the fish, including Utah suckers, have impacted the number of sport fish available to anglers in the area. The Tiger muskie mainly survive from eating other fish and would be used to cut down the population carp, Utah chub and sucker. In turn the muskie could become a prize trophy fish for anglers, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The Tiger muskie, which is a sterile hybrid species of Northern pike, can grow to lengths of more than 40 inches. Tiger muskie are found in other parts of Idaho where the record fish caught measured 52.5 inches and weighed in at 44.25 pounds. The agency is asking the public what they think about the proposal and is taking comments through September 30, by calling 208-324-4359.
Idaho State Police Issue Warning on Candy-like Fentanyl
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho police are warning people of a new candy-like fentanyl narcotic that was seized during the weekend. Idaho State Police (ISP) says the multi-colored fentanyl pills are known as "skittles" or "rainbow" drugs and were recently found by Coeur d'Alene police."We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally," says Captain John Kempf of the Idaho State Police. "It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people." ISP said it is not known if this new fentanyl is stronger than what is usually found. Regardless, law enforcement says fentanyl has caused overdose deaths of hundreds of Idahoans. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the candy-like have not been found in the community, however the terminology has been heard. Also, the powder form of fentanyl is increasingly being found in Twin Falls County. On August 31, Gov. Brad Little declared the day Overdose Awareness Day. The Associated Press reports that at the Capitol steps 353 empty chairs represented the number of people who died from an overdose in Idaho during 2021. Earlier this year the governor launched the initiative "Esto Perpetua" aimed directly at fentanyl and methamphetamine. A law enforcement and citizen committee were formed to come up with ways to head-odd the impact of the illegal drug. The governor also allocated $1 million to help with roadside testing kits for law enforcement and a public awareness campaign to warn people of the dangers of fentanyl. According to law enforcement and the governor, the majority of fentanyl coming into Idaho is from Mexico by way of the cartels.
kmvt
How did this weekend’s record heat impact the Twin Falls County Fair?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Monday is the last day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and many attendees are saying this year was unlike any other, due to the scorching heat that plagued the six-day event. “We have had some 90-degree days before, but maybe one or two in...
Search Continues for Paul Man Who Went Missing 60 Years Ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search continues for a Paul man who went missing while hunting in the South Hills 60 years ago. The Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell posted on social media that crews spent the summer looking, with help from a cadaver dog, for then 19-year-old Floyd Dorsey. The sheriff said Dorsey had gone up to Monument Peak to hunt with some friends on October 20, 1961. The group had set up camp and a storm hit the area blanketing the hills with snow that night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Argument for Taking the Keys Away From Women in Idaho
I saw the beautiful blue Super Sport in Jerome and wanted some pictures. It sat parked far away from any other open parking spaces, and I figured I could get some good angles. Then suddenly the box labeled Jeep pulled in right next to the classic car. The Jeep driver had multiple empty spaces close to the door at the shop.
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID
You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
7 Things You May Have Missed at the Twin Falls County Fair this Year
The Twin Falls County Fair has come and gone, and many of us are sad that we will have to wait another year to go back. It is an event that while expensive and overcrowded, is something many look forward to year around. The food, the shows, the concert, the animals, games, smells, rides, and the atmosphere make for a week that many look forward to and enjoy. While the prices are high, you have a year to save and know what to expect, plus it only comes once a year, so it is ok to splurge a little. There is much to see and do, and unless you give yourself a decent amount of time, or go multiple days, odds are you are going to miss something. For those that were unable to go, or for those that were unable to see everything because they were prioritizing food or rides, here are some of the things you may have missed from the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Idaho Labor Day Preheat Underway; Triple-Digits Return
As many in southern Idaho prepare to enjoy the extended Labor Day weekend, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the weekend. Triple-digit weather will return to the Magic Valley as the region will feel at least one more heatwave for the year. The northwestern United States has some seriously...
If You Were A Twin Falls Top Gun Pilot, What’s Your Call Sign?
After nearly thirteen weeks at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is easily the highest-grossing film of 2022. To date, the sequel has earned more than $2 billion globally, and it's still playing at my local theater. Since its release in late-May, Top Gun: Maverick has become the seventh highest-grossing...
Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way
Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
5 Things You Have To See At This Years’ Sept 11th Event In Twin Falls
The September 11th Memorial in Twin Falls this year is bigger and better than ever. There are so many new things that you are not going to want to miss. The event is actually expanded to three days instead of one. The Massive Flag Coming To Twin Falls. The flag...
Don’t Miss These 10 Events Taking Place this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.
Look as a Massive Bison Stampede in Yellowstone Kills Traffic
Visiting Yellowstone should be on everyone's bucket list, and fortunately for those in the Magic Valley, we live close enough that there is little to no excuse for not going at some point. It is one of the most beautiful, natural areas in the country, and you can see animals in their natural habitat like nowhere else. When visiting, make sure you have your camera handy, because you never know what type of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you will have to capture something. Recently a group of cars driving through Yellowstone caught a stampede, which reminds you how unpredictable the animals in the park can be.
What Would You Do? Return or Keep a Bad Drink From Fast Food Drive-Thru?
What would you do? What would you do if you are going through a fast food drive-thru, you begin to pull out, take a sip of your drink and find it to be watered down or flat? The answer may seem obvious, but think it through the last time this happened to you. Yes, you paid for it, but is it worth going in for? Is it worth turning around if you are already down the street? What would you do? Would you turn around and go back, continue on your way and drink it as is, or throw it away and chalk up the loss?
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0