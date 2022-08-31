ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Shaquille Leonard returns to practice

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since undergoing back surgery this offseason.

Leonard has been present for everything throughout training camp and the preseason but has not participated as he worked his way back from surgery. The procedure corrected a nerve issue in his back that was impacting his ankle and calf.

With Leonard practicing, it still isn’t clear if he will be ready for the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans but it certainly gives him a chance to be on the field when the team begins the season.

