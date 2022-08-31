Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Sad news today out of the world of reality television. We’ve learned that Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, passed away suddenly on August 26 from a heart attack. He was 74 years old. “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday,” wrote...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Teases Sister Wives Season 17, Says There's "Much More to the Story"
Think you know everything there is to know about Kody Brown and his famous spouses?. At least one of those spouses now has a pertinent message to send:. Ahead of this Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri Brown has posted the following photo on Instagram, while including with it a caption that reads:
