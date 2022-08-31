ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

ksl.com

Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy

MURRAY — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. "I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there were just kids running, and they're like, 'Don't go, don't go!'" said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Arson suspected in Orem Latter-day Saint temple fire; reward offered

OREM — Investigators suspect a July fire inside the Orem temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is under construction, was the result of arson. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Orem Police Department, announced a $5,000 reward for information about the fire.
OREM, UT
Murray, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in cliff diving accident in Weber County

OGDEN — Law enforcement officials responded to a traumatic injury reported at Causey Reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Ogden, on Sunday. Weber County sheriff's deputies and Weber Fire were called after "it was reported that a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving," police said. A friend was able to drag him to the shore where paramedics then transported him to the causeway. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen in fair condition.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday.
GENOLA, UT
Matthew Bates
ksl.com

'The Letter': Salt Lake couple describes every parent's nightmare

SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man dies in single-vehicle crash

WEST JORDAN — A 67-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash at 7300 S. Bangerter Highway on Sunday morning. About 8 a.m., police received reports of a car accident in West Jordan. Officers learned that the man's vehicle drifted and hit the center barrier. The 67-year-old Taylorsville man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Jordan police Sgt. Brian Schaaf.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Child Pornography#Prison#Probation Violation#Violent Crime#3rd District Court
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

80 homes evacuated in Ogden due to fire burning in mouth of canyon

OGDEN — Around 80 homes have now been evacuated due to a 5- to 7-acre fire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon near Rainbow Gardens on Tuesday, according to information from the Ogden Fire Department and Utah Fire Info. The cause of the "Rainbow Fire" was unknown as of...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Here's how Entrata is doing after founder's hate-filled meltdown, ouster

LEHI — Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was just a couple of weeks past his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property management software innovator Entrata when his phone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly antisemitic email authored...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Takeaways from the Alabama drubbing as Aggies turn attention to Weber State

LOGAN — As the Utah State football bus brigade traveling from Birmingham screeched to a halt in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, out popped receivers coach Kyle Cefalo. Racing into the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium with the same urgency a fraternity kid races into a line at a nearby Cook Out the night prior, Cefalo left the rest of the team in the dust.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

