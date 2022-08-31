Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
ksl.com
Utahn convicted in murder-for-hire plot refuses to attend own parole hearing
SALT LAKE CITY — A North Salt Lake man who paid another man $10,000 to murder his wife had his first parole hearing Tuesday 22 years after he was convicted. But inmate Paul Christopher Allen, 53, chose not to attend. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole had set...
ksl.com
Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy
MURRAY — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. "I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there were just kids running, and they're like, 'Don't go, don't go!'" said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
ksl.com
Police still searching for gunman in downtown Salt Lake shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — The search continued Tuesday for a man accused of shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend after police say he lost money in a shell game. Salt Lake police are looking for Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, who is...
ksl.com
Arson suspected in Orem Latter-day Saint temple fire; reward offered
OREM — Investigators suspect a July fire inside the Orem temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is under construction, was the result of arson. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Orem Police Department, announced a $5,000 reward for information about the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Taylorsville man arrested in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — A Taylorsville man was arrested Sunday in the shooting death of a Florida man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Police say the shooting may have been prompted by the victim defrauding people in betting matches at a sneaker convention. The investigation began about 3:19...
ksl.com
Police identify 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed by fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man who died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City has been identified. Unified Police on Tuesday said that the man was Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, Massachusetts. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon...
ksl.com
Man injured in cliff diving accident in Weber County
OGDEN — Law enforcement officials responded to a traumatic injury reported at Causey Reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Ogden, on Sunday. Weber County sheriff's deputies and Weber Fire were called after "it was reported that a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving," police said. A friend was able to drag him to the shore where paramedics then transported him to the causeway. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen in fair condition.
ksl.com
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
'The Letter': Salt Lake couple describes every parent's nightmare
SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'
ksl.com
Taylorsville man dies in single-vehicle crash
WEST JORDAN — A 67-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash at 7300 S. Bangerter Highway on Sunday morning. About 8 a.m., police received reports of a car accident in West Jordan. Officers learned that the man's vehicle drifted and hit the center barrier. The 67-year-old Taylorsville man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Jordan police Sgt. Brian Schaaf.
ksl.com
Man shot, killed in fight outside downtown Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One man was shot and killed in a downtown street Saturday afternoon in a fight involving several people who had just left a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. in the middle of West...
ksl.com
22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
These Salt Lake men are fighting hard to restore the taxicab to its former glory
SALT LAKE CITY — Almoh Bahaji and Jay Wacker, a couple of friendly, blue jeans-wearing 60-year-olds, don't look like counterrevolutionaries. Nor do their no-frills offices in the yellow cinderblock building on the west side of town look like the kind of high ground from which to launch an offensive.
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
ksl.com
80 homes evacuated in Ogden due to fire burning in mouth of canyon
OGDEN — Around 80 homes have now been evacuated due to a 5- to 7-acre fire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon near Rainbow Gardens on Tuesday, according to information from the Ogden Fire Department and Utah Fire Info. The cause of the "Rainbow Fire" was unknown as of...
ksl.com
Here's how Entrata is doing after founder's hate-filled meltdown, ouster
LEHI — Back in early January, veteran tech entrepreneur Adam Edmunds was just a couple of weeks past his one-year anniversary as CEO of Lehi-based property management software innovator Entrata when his phone erupted with messages. That torrent of communications was spurred by a ranting, wildly antisemitic email authored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Is Timpview the sneaky team to beat in 5A?
SALT LAKE CITY — Has the top contender in 5A been hiding in plain sight through the first month of the 2022 Utah high school football season, or at the very least, on the Hillside at Timpview High in Provo?. The Thunderbirds hammered Bingham 49-30 to improve to 4-0...
ksl.com
Takeaways from the Alabama drubbing as Aggies turn attention to Weber State
LOGAN — As the Utah State football bus brigade traveling from Birmingham screeched to a halt in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, out popped receivers coach Kyle Cefalo. Racing into the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium with the same urgency a fraternity kid races into a line at a nearby Cook Out the night prior, Cefalo left the rest of the team in the dust.
ksl.com
Get stretched! This new fitness boutique will leave you feeling renewed
A new fitness boutique helps you get those all important stretches in. It’s not yoga, it’s not physical therapy. A new fitness boutique caught our eye. We sent our Studio 5 Fitness Contributor Emily Nelson to check it out. StretchLab is a stretching studio for everybody and every...
Comments / 0