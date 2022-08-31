Read full article on original website
Binance: No plans to auto-convert Tether, though that ‘may change’
Crypto exchange giant Binance has confirmed it has no plans to “auto-convert” Tether (USDT) to Binance USD (BUSD) at the moment, though noted that this “may change.”. On Sept. 6, the crypto exchange surprised the market with the announcement it will cease trading support for U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) on its platform, along with USDP Stablecoin (USDP) and TrueUSD (TUSD).
Crypto miner Poolin pauses BTC and ETH withdrawals, citing 'liquidity problems'
Poolin, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate, has announced it has temporarily suspended Bitcoin and Ether withdrawals from its wallet service due to “liquidity problems.”. In a Monday announcement, Poolin said its wallet service was “facing some liquidity problems due to recent increasing demands on...
Can the government track Bitcoin?
At the basis of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) stands blockchain technology. A fundamental characteristic of blockchain technology is transparency, meaning that anyone, including the government, can observe all cryptocurrency transactions conducted via that blockchain. Bitcoin transactions are publicly accessible because of the transparent nature of blockchain technology. Besides, the history...
FTX to halt ETH deposit and withdrawals on Arbitrum, Solana, BSC during the Merge
Disclaimer: FTX has deleted the source tweet and updated the blog post that was the basis of the initial story. This article has been updated based on new official information to confirm that FTX will suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, and not halt the trades on the crypto exchange. While...
Data from bitcoin processor suggests crypto winter is not affecting widespread adoption
If it wasn't devastating enough for investors to see cryptocurrencies lose nearly $2 trillion in value since the height of the 2021 rally, analysts have predicted that the most recent plunge isn't a traditional market pullback. Instead of distinguishing between a market pullback and a longer-term decline, the industry has already shown signs of the more dreaded "the crypto winter."
Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report
The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted that cross-border payments in crypto are inevitable in the current geopolitical conditions. The Russian central bank has been rethinking the approach to regulating crypto and agreed with the finance ministry to legalize crypto for cross-border payments, the local news agency TASS reported on Monday.
Blockchain incubator valued at $100M following NGC Ventures-led Series A
Blockchain-focused incubator and adviser PANONY has closed a Series A funding round backed by NGC Ventures, one of Asia’s largest crypto investment firms, putting the company on track to expand its portfolio and geographic presence. Although the funding terms weren’t disclosed, the Series A gave PANONY a valuation of...
Crypto noobs: What to tell newcomer friends about digital currency
Interest in crypto has been growing since the 2017 bull market and has increased even further since 2021, which saw the nonfungible token (NFT) boom and Bitcoin (BTC) hitting its highest price so far. So, what can a crypto investor tell family and friends who are interested in cryptocurrency? Here...
DeFi Regulations: Where US regulators should draw the line
Decentralized finance (DeFi), one of the fastest growing ecosystems in the cryptocurrency market, has long been a dilemma for regulators, given the decentralized nature of the space. In 2022, United States regulators paid special focus to the nascent area with significant attention to ending the anonymous nature of the ecosystem.
CBDCs require governments to put a special focus on security
Today’s financial world is becoming increasingly digitized, and naturally, central banks want to adapt to the changing environment. The use of cash is rapidly declining. Globally, the rise of digital payment apps and COVID-19 have only accelerated the decline in cash usage, fueling interest in digital currencies and demand for easier payment solutions.
Bitcoiner sentenced to federal prison warns users involved in OTC trading
Mark Alexander Hopkins, also known by the moniker Doctor Bitcoin or their handle Rizzn, has claimed that “transacting Bitcoin p2p is a federal crime” after announcing the sentence in their case to social media followers. In a Sunday Twitter thread, Hopkins said that they were facing between 6-15...
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of September still trying to cement $20,000 as support as bears clinch control. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. Expectations already favored...
Ethereum Classic books 12% rally as mining support for ETC gains pace
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price rallied on Sept. 5 on back-to-back positive reports concerning its adoption among crypto miners. On the daily chart, ETC's price surged 14.5% to nearly $37.25 per token. Its massive gains came days after BTC.com, a blockchain explorer and crypto mining pool, launched a specialized Ethereum Classic pool with "zero-fee" mining for three months.
Ethereum gone wrong? Here are 3 signs to keep an eye on during the Merge
The assumption that Ethereum will just transition to a fully functional proof-of-stake (PoS) network after the Merge somewhat ignores the risk and effort necessary to move an asset that has a $193 billion market capitalization and 400 decentralized applications (DApps). That is precisely why monitoring vital network conditions is essential...
Ripples of Bitcoin adoption at Biarritz’s Surfin Bitcoin Conference in France
A sublime sunset enveloped Biarritz Casino on Aug. 27, bringing France’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) conference to a close. Located in southwest France and organized by French Bitcoin exchange Stackin Sat, Surfin Bitcoin assembled a host of Bitcoin OG’s, newbies and no coiners, those yet to buy or earn crypto, in a setting that would rival any Hollywood film set.
Vitalik reminds node operators to update client before the Bellatrix upgrade
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is reminding node operators to upgrade their clients before the Bellatrix “hard fork,” slated for Sept. 6. Buterin said that the scheduled upgrade will be the final update that prepares the Beacon Chain, the proof-of-stake (PoS) chain, for the Merge. An Ethereum client is...
Ethereum domain names top Bored Apes on OpenSea’s weekly chart
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain names have surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) as the most traded asset on nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea over the last seven days — seemingly ahead of the Ethereum Merge. According to OpenSea data, the weekly volume of the Ethereum domain NFTs eclipsed...
Nigeria, Binance in early-stage talks for crypto-friendly economic zone
The Nigerian government has held a preliminary meeting with crypto exchange Binance to potentially establish a special economic zone aimed at supporting crypto and blockchain-related businesses. According to a Friday post from the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), the authority has held preliminary talks with Binance and technology infrastructure...
Repurposing Bitcoin mining heat can solve global energy crisis: Arcane
The flexibility behind running Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations can be vital to solving the real-world problems that stand in the way of the energy industry, suggests Arcane research. One of the biggest concerns authorities raise when it comes to Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption is its energy requirements. While innovations in chipset...
NFT NYC 2022: A look inside a massive NFT conference
Cointelegraph senior reporter Rachel Wolfson spent a day exploring NFT NYC 2022 to learn about emerging nonfungible token (NFT) projects and how the sector may advance. A recent market report published by Verified Market Research (VMR) predicts that the NFT market could reach a value of $230 billion by 2030. NFT NYC 2022 certainly demonstrated the potential of the NFT sector, highlighting some of the most promising use cases and industry experts.
