Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores nationwide; there are 8 left in Minnesota

Tommy Wiita

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores across the United States, as it continues to try and rescue itself from going into bankruptcy. Additionally, roughly 20% of its corporate employees will be laid off and several of its in-house brands will be slashed.

Bring Me The News reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond to see if any of the closures include Minnesota stores. There are eight remaining in Minnesota:

Apple Valley, 14910 Florence Trail

Bloomington, 7961 Southtown Center

Maple Grove, 7950 Wedgewood Lane North

Minnetonka, 11240 Wayzata Boulevard

Rochester, 40 25th Street Southeast

Roseville, 2480 North Fairview, Suite 115A

St. Cloud, 3959 Second Street South

Woodbury, 8250 Tamarack Village

Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Eagan (1295 Promenade Place) and Duluth (1303 Miller Trunk Highway) were shuttered, as was one in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The New Jersey-based retailer said Wednesday that slowing sales have carried into the most recent quarter and that same-store sales dropped 26% for the three-month period ending Aug. 27.

Executives noted that the looming closures will decrease its national footprint by 16%.