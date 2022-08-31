Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores nationwide; there are 8 left in Minnesota
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores across the United States, as it continues to try and rescue itself from going into bankruptcy. Additionally, roughly 20% of its corporate employees will be laid off and several of its in-house brands will be slashed.
Bring Me The News reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond to see if any of the closures include Minnesota stores. There are eight remaining in Minnesota:
- Apple Valley, 14910 Florence Trail
- Bloomington, 7961 Southtown Center
- Maple Grove, 7950 Wedgewood Lane North
- Minnetonka, 11240 Wayzata Boulevard
- Rochester, 40 25th Street Southeast
- Roseville, 2480 North Fairview, Suite 115A
- St. Cloud, 3959 Second Street South
- Woodbury, 8250 Tamarack Village
Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Eagan (1295 Promenade Place) and Duluth (1303 Miller Trunk Highway) were shuttered, as was one in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
The New Jersey-based retailer said Wednesday that slowing sales have carried into the most recent quarter and that same-store sales dropped 26% for the three-month period ending Aug. 27.
Executives noted that the looming closures will decrease its national footprint by 16%.
