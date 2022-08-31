Read full article on original website
Clay County, Iowa, deputies use gas to arrest wanted Siouxland man
A federally wanted man was arrested in Siouxland after Deputies had to resort to using tear gas to apprehend him.
Teen skateboarder declared ‘brain dead’ after crash
A Sioux City teen has passed after being struck while riding his skateboard.
kiwaradio.com
Cause Of Friday Fire Call To Ocheyedan Elevator Under Investigation
Ocheyedan, Iowa– A fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Ocheyedan on Friday, September 2, 2022 is under investigation. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 4:35 p.m., the Ocheyedan Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the elevator in Ocheyedan. The chief...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Firefighters Called To Fire In Wall
Sanborn, Iowa– The Sanborn Fire Department was called out on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for the report of fire in a wall of a home. According to Sanborn Fire Chief Chad Lyman, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sanborn Fire Department was called to 801 Summit Street in northwest Sanborn.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
kicdam.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for trespassing
ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrest of Jacob Benjamin Kindhart stemmed from him being found passed out on a couch on the front porch of a residence on the 500 block of Delaware Avenue Southwest, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
nwestiowa.com
Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn
SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
Building collapse sends 5 people to hospital in Siouxland
Multiple people sustained injuries as a structure collapsed in Larrabee.
nwestiowa.com
Dutch Dogs to add Sioux Center location
SIOUX CENTER—A pet boarding, dog day care and pet grooming business is looking to build a Sioux Center branch next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved selling a city-owned 1.72 -acre lot in the first block of the Biotech Park, the first addition to Wooden Shoe Enterprises of Le Mars, which owns Dutch Dogs in Orange City.
siouxlandnews.com
Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Faces Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after a recent arrest. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger was arrested early on Saturday by Sheldon Police. During a search...
nwestiowa.com
Alexander man jailed for marijuana, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 25-year-old Alexander man was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Rock Valley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kanaan Isaiah Centeno stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at...
