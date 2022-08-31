The Littlefield Wildcats’ JV football team took down the Denver City Mustangs, 20-14, on Thursday afternoon to advance to 2-0 overall on the season. With 8:41 to go in the first quarter, Littlefield put the ball on the turf and it was recovered by the Denver City defense. The Mustangs would march the ball into the red zone, but on fourth and goal, the Wildcats would come up with a huge defense stand to force a turnover on downs with 4:35 remaining in the quarter.

DENVER CITY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO