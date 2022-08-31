Read full article on original website
Lady Cats drop heart-breaker to Forsan, 2-3
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team dropped a heart-breaker to Forsan at Ropes on Tuesday, 2-3. With the loss, the Lady Cats fall to 11-4 overall on the season. Forsan opened set one with a point, as a hit by the Lady Buffaloes was tipped out of bounds...
Lfd. JV Wildcat football team takes on Denver City
The Littlefield Wildcats’ JV football team took down the Denver City Mustangs, 20-14, on Thursday afternoon to advance to 2-0 overall on the season. With 8:41 to go in the first quarter, Littlefield put the ball on the turf and it was recovered by the Denver City defense. The Mustangs would march the ball into the red zone, but on fourth and goal, the Wildcats would come up with a huge defense stand to force a turnover on downs with 4:35 remaining in the quarter.
Ethel Tweedy Ma
Ethel Tweedy Maurer, a resident of Littlefield for 76 years, died at home on August 26, 2022, surrounded by members of her family. She was 98 and had been in declining health since the beginning of the summer. Mrs. Maurer was born Ethel Virginia Tweedy on November 30, 1923, in...
Man killed in one-vehicle accident near Earth, Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a press release on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, of a crash that occurred at 6:08 a.m. in Lamb County at FM 1055, 5.4 miles North of Earth. Vehicle 1, a 2009 Freightliner Cascadia, truck tractor, towing a 2017 Taller Fehr semi-trailer, driven by...
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
ECORDS Waiver of Jury Trial On Aug. 10, 2022, Adam Aguilar entered a guilty plea to the offense of Assault causes bodily injury, that occurred on Jan. 11, 2021. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea, the state recommends that the defendant be assessed punishment, fines, cost, restitution and findings as herein indicated.
Lfd. Board of Trustees adopts 2022-23 budget
The Littlefield Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 31st in the board room of the Administration building. The Meeting was called to order at 12:02 p.m. by Pat Demel and the Invocation was given by Will Williams. Demel opened the floor for...
