BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO