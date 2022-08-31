ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

LSP investigating officer-involved shooting

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was hurt during an officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish. That person was taken to a local hospital. The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was summoned to look into this shooting which took place on Polk St. LSP said the “shooting involved the...
HOUMA, LA
Sheriff: Man wanted by La. AG in custody after chase ends in crash

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office led Livingston Parish deputies on a chase within the parish Tuesday afternoon. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office after 3 p.m. requesting aid in an arrest. Ard said the suspect, identified as Steven McCarthy, was near a fast food restaurant in Albany.
Geismar, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ascension Parish, LA
Geismar, LA
Crime & Safety
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with seizure of meth, marijuana and more

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Sunday night. A vehicle driven by Adam Michael Rodrigue, 32, of Thibodaux, was travelling on LA 398 when the deputy noticed an equipment violation. The deputy spoke with Rodrique and “concluded...
THIBODAUX, LA
Man arrested for striking EBRSO deputy, trying to sneak into SU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Four witnesses testify in lawsuit over sending juveniles to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A major legal battle kicked off Tuesday concerning sending juvenile inmates from the Bridge City facility to Angola. A federal judge heard testimony in the lawsuit filed by advocates for the young inmates against the state, including Governor John Bel Edwards. Four witnesses took the stand Tuesday.
ANGOLA, LA
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Police cracking down on illegal drag racing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police arrested 23-year-old Warren Thomas for allegedly illegally drag racing and killing his passenger on August 20th. “Everybody will be arrested,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police. “Innocent people can get hurt behind this.”. McKneely...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD: 40-year-old man fatally crashes into fence on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash from Sept. 4 on South Acadian Thruway. According to detectives, the driver of a 2008 Subaru Forester, 40-year-old Laroy Blackmore, crashed into a fence and a Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Art school sign in the 2000 block of South Acadian Thruway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
One injured in early morning crash on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on I-10 East. The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to the College Dr. exit around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Upon arrival, a damaged truck was seen near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vacant apartment fire near Plank Road under investigation, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was displaced after a Monday vacant apartment fire on Denham Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters found one person safe outside the apartment when they arrived at 12:41 p.m. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
BATON ROUGE, LA

