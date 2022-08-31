Read full article on original website
Lady Cats drop heart-breaker to Forsan, 2-3
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team dropped a heart-breaker to Forsan at Ropes on Tuesday, 2-3. With the loss, the Lady Cats fall to 11-4 overall on the season. Forsan opened set one with a point, as a hit by the Lady Buffaloes was tipped out of bounds...
Lady Cats win thriller over Ropes, 3-2
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team won a thriller over the Ropes Lady Eagles on Tuesday night o the road, 3-2. With the win, the Lady Cats improve to 12-4 overall on the season. After dropping set one, 14-25, the Lady Cats bounced back in set two, starting...
Wildcats improve to 2-0 with, 33-14, victory over Denver City
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team played the spoiler role on Friday night as they defeated the Denver City Mustangs, 33-14, for the Mustang's Homecoming game. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 2-0 overall on the season. Littlefield struck first late in the first quarter, as sophomore quarterback, Chip...
Man killed in one-vehicle accident near Earth, Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a press release on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, of a crash that occurred at 6:08 a.m. in Lamb County at FM 1055, 5.4 miles North of Earth. Vehicle 1, a 2009 Freightliner Cascadia, truck tractor, towing a 2017 Taller Fehr semi-trailer, driven by...
LEDC Type ‘A’ holds regular meeting Wednesday
The Littlefield Economic Development Corporation Type “A” held a regular meeting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 601 E. Fourth Street. Members present were President Joel Griffith, Vice President Lori Zinn, Graham Henley, Chase Bryant and Executive Director...
Education Matters…
To the Patrons of Littlefield ISD: It is hard to believe we are completing our third week of school! Kudos to our teachers and students for getting right back into the groove of school from day one. With us finishing week three, it is imperative that you as a parent continue to talk with your child(ren) about staying on top of their school work. Progress reports will be going out on Thursday, September 8. If you have any questions regarding your child(ren’s) education, please feel free to contact their principal at your convenience. We are here to serve!
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
ECORDS Waiver of Jury Trial On Aug. 10, 2022, Adam Aguilar entered a guilty plea to the offense of Assault causes bodily injury, that occurred on Jan. 11, 2021. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea, the state recommends that the defendant be assessed punishment, fines, cost, restitution and findings as herein indicated.
Lfd. Board of Trustees adopts 2022-23 budget
The Littlefield Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 31st in the board room of the Administration building. The Meeting was called to order at 12:02 p.m. by Pat Demel and the Invocation was given by Will Williams. Demel opened the floor for...
