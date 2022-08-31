Read full article on original website
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lfd. JV Wildcat football team takes on Denver City
The Littlefield Wildcats’ JV football team took down the Denver City Mustangs, 20-14, on Thursday afternoon to advance to 2-0 overall on the season. With 8:41 to go in the first quarter, Littlefield put the ball on the turf and it was recovered by the Denver City defense. The Mustangs would march the ball into the red zone, but on fourth and goal, the Wildcats would come up with a huge defense stand to force a turnover on downs with 4:35 remaining in the quarter.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Wildcats improve to 2-0 with, 33-14, victory over Denver City
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team played the spoiler role on Friday night as they defeated the Denver City Mustangs, 33-14, for the Mustang's Homecoming game. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 2-0 overall on the season. Littlefield struck first late in the first quarter, as sophomore quarterback, Chip...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lady Cats win thriller over Ropes, 3-2
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team won a thriller over the Ropes Lady Eagles on Tuesday night o the road, 3-2. With the win, the Lady Cats improve to 12-4 overall on the season. After dropping set one, 14-25, the Lady Cats bounced back in set two, starting...
Former Texas Tech Coordinator Gets First Win at New School
David Yost and the FIU Panthers scored 32 points in the 4th quarter and overtime to beat Bryant, but that's not who I'm talking about. Sonny Cumbie also coached his first game, but couldn't pull out a win against Missouri. The winner of week 1 was Abilene Christian Head Coach...
Texas Tech football: Predicting all 12 games in 2022
We are just a day away from the start of the 2022 Texas Tech football season. So let’s take a shot at predicting how the season will play out by predicting all 12 regular-season games. Texas Tech vs. Murray State. It will be interesting to see how the Red...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 1.
lambcountyleadernews.com
KEEPING THE PLAY ALIVE – Littlefield junior, Kennadi Hanlin, digs out a hit from the Forsan Lady Buffaloes, during set two of the Lady Cats, 2-3, loss to the Lady Buffaloes in their first match of their dual on Tuesday evening at Ropes. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez)
Seminole, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shallowater High School football team will have a game with Seminole High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KCBD
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Friday, September 2. Jayton 48 - Klondike 42 (3OT)
Red Raiders 'Have Worked Hard Enough' for Filled Jones AT&T Stadium Says Joey McGuire
McGuire advocated for Red Raider fans to fill Jones AT&T for the season opener against Murray State.
towntalkradio.com
What’s new in Jones AT&T Stadium this season
LUBBOCK, Texas – After an offseason full of excitement, Texas Tech Football finally returns to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday when the Red Raiders open the 2022 season against Murray State in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Red Raiders will be making their debut under first-year head coach Joey...
Texas Tech’s Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name
The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
KCBD
Injuries reported from 2-vehicle wreck on Woodrow RD near Hwy 87
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck on Woodrow Road near Highway 87. The incident occurred at around 6:37 p.m., just as the Lubbock-Cooper vs. Frenship football game was getting underway. A Volvo driving southbound on Hwy 87 clipped the rear portion of a trailer being pulled by a Dodge truck, also in the southbound lane, and was turning into the crossover.
Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury
Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
KCBD
Flash Flood warning continues with more rain expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a record for rainfall on Wednesday, receiving 2.22 inches, beating the previous record of 1.02 inches set in 1942. That brings us to 5.92 inches for the month. Flash Flood Warnings continue across the South Plains into Wednesday night. Borden, TX. Dawson, TX. The...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
fox34.com
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed after a crash in South Lubbock Wednesday. An 11-year-old and three-year-old were taken to UMC with serious injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being...
everythinglubbock.com
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
