ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Simplemost

Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Yung Gravy
Person
Addison Rae
The US Sun

Teachers are sharing the worst packed lunches they’ve ever seen from a stomach-churning McDonald’s to a can of shandy

PACKING our kids' lunches is one of the last things we do before going to bed every night - so let's just say, they're not going to win any prizes for creativity. But if you've ever felt guilty for sending your little one to school with the same cheese sandwich and crisps every day, then these teachers are about to make you feel a whole lot better.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacks#Tiktoker Sidneyraz#Fer
Food & Wine

Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This On-Sale Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder for a Clutter-Free Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kitchen countertops are worth their weight in gold. From rolling out pie dough to chopping veggies for stir fry, having room to work freely in an area that can often be tight is tricky. It's especially a drag when appliances, paper towel holders, and knife stands can take up so much space. If you're struggling to clear up the clutter, you'll definitely want to grab the Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder. Amazon shoppers rave over its effective design — plus, you can get it for up to 42% off right now.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs

If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is reccomended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
CNET

CNET's Sleep Expert Reveals Her Favorite Bed Material (And It's Not Memory Foam)

People spend a ton of time on their beds but rarely think about the materials inside them. Memory foam is a popular material that you've probably heard of as it's one of the most widely used in the industry. It was first invented by NASA and is a comfortable foam, but it also has downsides. The resistance created by the slow-responding foam can make it difficult to switch positions, and it also has a reputation of sleeping hot.
HOME & GARDEN
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'

Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Say These Packing Cubes Will 'Change the Way You Travel,' and They're Just $3 Apiece

No matter how prepared you feel for a trip, the packing struggle is always real — especially if you're trying to travel light and ditch the checked bag. Thankfully, there's a deceptively simple solution for this travel predicament: packing cubes. If you've never tried this method, don't knock it yet. Thousands of travelers swear by this hack for a reason. Luckily, you don't have to look too far, since the TravelWise Packing Cube 5-Pack is a whopping 53 percent off at Amazon right now, making the set less than $16.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy