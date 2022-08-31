ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston big man alum Daniel Theis makes German National Team for Eurobasket play

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Initially feared to be unavailable to play for his German National Team in the quadrennial EuroBasket competition taking place this summer in four locations across Europe, Boston Celtics big man alumnus Daniel Theis has been cleared to play for Germany in EuroBasket play per new reporting from Eurohoops.

Theis joins a fairly stacked German National Team roster with fellow Celtics alum Dennis Schroder that also features Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner but not fellow Magic big man (and Boston alum) Moritz Wagner, who did not make the team.

Per Eurohoops, Germany still has one more player to cut, but it seems fairly likely neither Schroder or Theis will be among them, health willing.

Slated to complete in Group B for EuroBasket play in Cologne, Germany, Theis and the rest fo the German team are in one of the toughest groups with defending Eurobasket champion Slovenia, Olympic silver medalists France, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, and Hungary.

