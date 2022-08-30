ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
FRUITA, CO
Outsider.com

Bear Jumps Out of Tree, Severely Injures Colorado Woman: Report

We now have new details regarding the report of a recent bear attack in Colorado. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a bear attack that had recently occurred. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, a Colorado woman was confused when she noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially uncovered. When she went out to adjust the cover, a sow went after the woman after it jumped from a tree.
KRDO

WATCH: Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at the 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 150th Colorado State Fair brought out a variety of acts, including a Colorado-based dog-stunt act that's garnered national recognition. The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is an educational entertainment act consisting of rescue dogs. The show was featured on the 2021 season of America's Got Talent.
Vail Daily

Colorado is battling wildfire with military-grade technology

Wildfires are a top concern in Western Colorado, but infrared and geospatial technology are helping the state better prepare on the ground with a more keen eye in the sky. Colorado’s Multi-Mission Aircraft program uses infrared technology, two color cameras and a geospatial database on high-performance aircrafts to contain fires throughout the state.
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO

