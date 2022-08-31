Read full article on original website
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Yardbarker
J.R. Smith Claims He, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Nick Young, And Joe Johnson Have Been Blackballed From The NBA
The NBA has only a limited number of roster spots to offer the best players in the entire world. While most get obsessed with the names that make up the top half of the league, there are hundreds of players fighting to keep their roster spots every season because new talent keeps coming in and replacing them.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson And Bojan Bogdanovic In A Final Blockbuster Trade Around Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a trade partner to deal Russell Westbrook, but right now, they're stuck with the former NBA MVP. Westbrook hasn't been able to find his rhythm with the Purple and Gold, struggling to get things going, looking lost on this team. This...
Nick Young wants to box former Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell
Animosity remains between former Los Angles Lakers teammates Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell. The two had a falling out in 2016 after Russell exposed a secretly recorded video showing Young admitting to cheating on his girlfriend at the time, rapper Iggy Azalea. That wound has yet to close for Young.
Yardbarker
Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."
The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Monitoring Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers
The New York Knicks lived another fiasco this week when they missed out on the chance to trade for Donovan Mitchell. After months of rumors and speculation, the talented shooting guard was shipped to Cleveland, where the Cavaliers are happily waiting for him. Meanwhile, the New Yorkers only signed Jalen...
Yardbarker
David Aldridge Says The Nets Can Replace Kevin Durant But Not Kyrie Irving: "'Cause Nobody Does What Kyrie Does!”
The Brooklyn Nets were involved in a series of rumors during the offseason, especially after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were linked with moves away from Barclays Center. Kyrie was placed in Los Angeles as the Lakers were reportedly keen to land him, while Durant was involved in rumors with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, among others, in the past couple of months.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan's Son Spotted On A Date With Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife, Larsa Pippen
The Chicago Bulls from the 1990s are arguably one of the greatest dynasties the game of basketball has ever seen. 6 Championships in 8 seasons is an incredible achievement and something that should bond those teammates for the rest of their lives. Sadly, that isn't turning out to be the case.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly 'preferred not to sign RJ Barrett to contract extension' but 'had to do something'
It seems that the New York Knicks decision to give RJ Barrett a massive $120 million extension was a reactionary move after the team failed in trading for All-Star Donovan Mitchell and was not evidence of an organizational opinion shift on the young star. The 2022 NBA offseason for the...
Yardbarker
Channing Frye Sounds Off On The New Los Angeles Lakers Roster With Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley: "I Don't Like The Makeup Of This Team. I Don't Like It. I Think It's Gross."
The Los Angeles Lakers have been very busy this offseason, or at least that's what they have been trying to do. Following the underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers are trying to improve their roster. But till now, they haven't found a lot of success in doing so. The biggest...
Yardbarker
The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar
Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
Yardbarker
Two potential suitors for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers this week in return for a variety of talent and draft capital. On the player side of things, Danny Ainge was able to pry away Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. On the picks front, he walked away with first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, plus two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Is "Misunderstood": "Always Believed And Knew He Was So Much More And Deeper Than Just A Phenomenal Basketball Player!"
It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Had Insane Trash Talk To J. R. Smith During Golf Game: "You Had A Good Career. It Wasn't A Great One."
Michael Jordan is a legendary shooting guard who dominated the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls. The majority of people would say that he's the GOAT of basketball, and it is hard to argue with his resume. Though he is most known for his basketball ability, Michael Jordan is also known...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Had Beef With Alonzo Mourning Until They Teamed Up In Miami: “I Had To Sit Down And Apologize.”
Shaquille O'Neal made several enemies during his NBA career for a variety of reasons. His beef with Kobe Bryant was really (in)famous, but that wasn't the only one Shaq had during his tenure. He left the Orlando Magic on bad terms, with his ego getting in the way of his relationship with Penny Hardaway.
