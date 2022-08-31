ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."

The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

David Aldridge Says The Nets Can Replace Kevin Durant But Not Kyrie Irving: "'Cause Nobody Does What Kyrie Does!”

The Brooklyn Nets were involved in a series of rumors during the offseason, especially after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were linked with moves away from Barclays Center. Kyrie was placed in Los Angeles as the Lakers were reportedly keen to land him, while Durant was involved in rumors with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, among others, in the past couple of months.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Channing Frye Sounds Off On The New Los Angeles Lakers Roster With Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley: "I Don't Like The Makeup Of This Team. I Don't Like It. I Think It's Gross."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been very busy this offseason, or at least that's what they have been trying to do. Following the underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers are trying to improve their roster. But till now, they haven't found a lot of success in doing so. The biggest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar

Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Two potential suitors for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers this week in return for a variety of talent and draft capital. On the player side of things, Danny Ainge was able to pry away Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. On the picks front, he walked away with first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, plus two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Is "Misunderstood": "Always Believed And Knew He Was So Much More And Deeper Than Just A Phenomenal Basketball Player!"

It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.
CLEVELAND, OH
