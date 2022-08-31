Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Bank of America Offers Zero-Down-Payment Mortgages to Minorities
Bank of America announced a trial program for first-time homebuyers in designated markets — including certain African American and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami — that doesn't require down payments, mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score. The post Bank of America Offers Zero-Down-Payment Mortgages to Minorities appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bank of America adds homeownership, small-business programs for women and minorities
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. announced on Tuesday the launch of two programs to assist in small-business growth and homeownership for women and minorities. The Small Business Down Payment Grant Program pushes business growth and aids in establishing generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners, according to a BofA news release. The second program, the Community Affordable Loan Solution, aims to help individuals and families in Black and Hispanic/Latino communities become homeowners.
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group announces donation, plans
Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP) announced a $500,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to support its “Closing the Gap” initiative. ANDP officials said the grant funding will help expand affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities and investments in small real estate-focused businesses through the Closing the Gap initiative – which is a “$440 million plan to build or preserve 2,000 units of housing in metro Atlanta by 2025.”
AccessAtlanta
Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
myasbn.com
Why this Finance Exec Chose a Petcare Franchise as a Side Hustle
Welcome to another episode of Atlanta Franchise Today with host Leslie Kuban, expert franchise consultant and owner of FranNet Atlanta. Many corporate professionals dream of having a business of their own without having to abandon their corporate careers. Today’s guest today is doing just that, and we’re going to learn about his journey. Sam Delaney has enjoyed a 35-year career in corporate and nonprofit finance, but he’s an entrepreneur at heart, which is why he got into the franchising business. Now, he’s the owner of two Pet Supplies Plus franchises in Atlanta.
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6
The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
fox5atlanta.com
Landlord frustrated with court backlogs, missing thousands in rent payments
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Oritha Scoggins says it’s been nearly a year since his tenant has paid rent at his Clayton County property. But whenever Scoggins calls the court to evict the tenant, he says he’s told they are backed up from COVID. "Just fix the system. Get...
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273. #Claytonconnected.
Westside Motor Lounge Opening October 2022 With Three Acres of Food and Beverage Fun
Elements of the new venue include a listening room, beer garden, bar, and restaurant.
WXIA 11 Alive
Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting seniors
ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
