Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best Houseplants for Montana? Find Out at the Belgrade Plant Swap
What a fantastic idea...a plant swap in Belgrade where you can bring your plants, cuttings, knowledge, etc. and end up adopting new houseplants from others in the area. It's practical, fun, social, and about as wholesome as it gets. I'm oddly excited about this event and that's because I know...
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thinking Of Moving To Bozeman? Good Luck, My Friend.
I love living in Bozeman. It's a great town with wonderful folks and there is always something going on. Of course, I'm not the only one that loves living here; as people continue to flock to our city, we are experiencing record growth. We've certainly talked about this multiple times, however a recent post on Reddit made me realize that some people just aren't aware of what it's like to live here.
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
Boom Town? Is This Bozeman’s 2022 Version Of A Gold Rush?
A lot of change is happening here in Montana, especially in the western part of the state. The perfect example of that change is Bozeman, as folks from all over are moving here to start a new life. To be honest, it kind of reminds me of all the folks that came to Montana back in the late 1800s.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte In the Bozeman Area is Here
It's that time of the year; people flock to the nearest coffee shop to get one particular type of coffee. We had to know where the best place to get one in Bozeman was. During the fall, the most popular drink has to be the pumpkin spice latte. We all know Starbucks' pumpkin drinks are hugely popular, but many local coffee shops also offer tasty autumn-themed beverages. We asked the 96.7 KISS FM Facebook page where the best place to get a pumpkin spice latte is, and there was one location that was mentioned repeatedly.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?
Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
Exclusive! Locals Pick Best Steakhouse in Bozeman Area
You don't have to look far in Montana if you're craving a good quality steak. In Gallatin County, these two steakhouses are local favorites. If you've lived in the Bozeman area for a while, you've probably heard of Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan and the Land of Magic in Logan. The debate about which steakhouse is the best has been going on for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I am a fan of Sir Scott's Oasis but have also been to the Land of Magic quite a few times as well.
14 Fun Things to do This Weekend: Bozeman’s Labor Day Edition
From harmonicas to history, patio parties and potatoes - Labor Day Weekend in the Bozeman area is packed with fun things to do for the whole family. Friday, September 2nd: End of Summer Patio Party at the Korner Klub - (8191 Huffine Lane, Four Corners) Happening 7pm to 11pm. Come party on the patio with live music from Bluebelly Junction.
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
Bozeman Rentals Just Hit Wallet Melting Prices
When you're looking to rent an apartment in the Bozeman area, you need lightning-fast reflexes, perfect paperwork, and a ton of money. You'll be forking out far more than the price of an ounce of gold every month. There's another important point to make before we go much further: 1...
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0