Harris County, TX

Harris County Pct. 1 constable spreads awareness of jury duty scam calls

 3 days ago

Stay alert! Harris County officials are warning residents about a new scam call going around.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said he's received several reports of a scammer who calls himself Deputy Scott and claims to work for the precinct.

According to Rosen, the scammer has been calling people to tell them they've missed their federal grand jury duty date and that there's a warrant out for their arrest.

He allegedly offers two options: Serve 72 hours in jail or pay a fine with a money order. The scammer then asks for a photocopy of a driver's license and social security number, Rosen said.

Officials recommend residents to never share personal identifiable information with unknown individuals.

If you believe you have received this scam call, you are urged to call the Harris County Precinct 1 Office at 713-755-7628.

