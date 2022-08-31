Read full article on original website
ca.gov
DWR Takes Steps to Support Statewide Energy Grid During Heat Emergency
As California faces an extreme heat wave over Labor Day Weekend, DWR is doing its part to support the statewide energy grid during extreme climate-driven events like heat waves or wildfires. It’s all part of a coordinated, statewide effort to keep lights on and air conditioners running for millions of Californians.
ca.gov
As Extreme Heat and Fire Conditions Persist, Cal OES prepositions firefighting resources, personnel in 20 Counties Statewide
In one of the largest prepositioning events in state history, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include fire engines, water tenders, hand crews, dozers and dispatchers in 20 counties across the state. The prepositioned fire resources include:. Los Angeles...
ca.gov
CDCR Week in Review: September 2, 2022
As temperatures rise, it is more important now than ever to be conscious of our energy usage. California is facing a major heatwave in the coming days, and state employees — including those teleworking at home — are encouraged to take steps to save energy and stay cool. Here’s a special message from two state leaders encouraging you to do your part and sign up for Flex Alerts to be notified when there’s an urgent need for conservation.
ca.gov
DFPI Recognizes Outreach Partners for Latino Heritage Month
¡Felicidades en el Mez Nacional de la Herencia Latina!. In celebration of Latino Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), also known as National Hispanic Heritage Month, the DFPI recognizes the work of our Spanish language and Latino community outreach partners. These statewide community-based organizations help advance DFPI’s mission of reaching our most vulnerable Californians. Much of this work is supported by the CalMoneySmart Grant Program.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 2, 2022.
The boat ramp at the Lime Saddle recreation area closed Aug. 29 as lake elevations fell below safe launching levels. The Lime Saddle Marina will remain open and shuttle service to moored boats is available from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. The Bidwell Canyon, Spillway, and Loafer Point boat ramps are open 24-hours/day, including over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Bidwell Canyon Marina will be open from 8:30 am. to 8 p.m. with shuttle service available during that time.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.2.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:. AB 13 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims. AB 1824 by the Committee on Public Employment and Retirement – Public employees’ retirement. AB 1954 by...
