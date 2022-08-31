As temperatures rise, it is more important now than ever to be conscious of our energy usage. California is facing a major heatwave in the coming days, and state employees — including those teleworking at home — are encouraged to take steps to save energy and stay cool. Here’s a special message from two state leaders encouraging you to do your part and sign up for Flex Alerts to be notified when there’s an urgent need for conservation.

