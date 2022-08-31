Houston resident Mohammed Nasrullah bought solar panels for his home in 2020. It was a big investment, but he knew that with the free energy he was getting during the day and the excess that he would send back to the grid, he would be able to pay off his system in a relatively short amount of time. That was until his options vanished for earning bill credit at the same rate that he bought electricity from the grid.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO