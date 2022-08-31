Read full article on original website
Sunnova to develop solar and storage “micro-utility” in California
Energy-as-a-service provider Sunnova Energy announced it applied with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to develop a novel solution: a “micro-utility.”. The company seeks to develop largely self-sustaining micro utilities by equipping new home communities with solar and storage. Newly constructed homes will be the focus so that Sunnova can work closely with developers to design and implement distributed solar microgrids backed with resilient energy storage.
50 states of solar incentives: Virginia
Over the last three years, Virginia pivoted its energy policy, centering it squarely on solar and wind energy buildout. The Department of Environmental Quality set a target of 5.5 GW of renewable energy, at least 3 GW of which should be under development by 2022. In the last two years, the state has deployed gigawatt-scale capacity in solar, dwarfing years past.
Danville Solar installation built on a former General Motors site in Illinois
A former brownfield turns green with the completion of the Danville solar system, announced by Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator, and Inovateus Solar, a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The project was built on a former General Motors Powertrain Division Plant turned brownfield site. Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, an independent power producer and green energy investment company, is the owner of the installation.
The IRA won’t solve all of our energy issues
Houston resident Mohammed Nasrullah bought solar panels for his home in 2020. It was a big investment, but he knew that with the free energy he was getting during the day and the excess that he would send back to the grid, he would be able to pay off his system in a relatively short amount of time. That was until his options vanished for earning bill credit at the same rate that he bought electricity from the grid.
