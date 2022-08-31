Read full article on original website
Why the Bengals chose Devin Asiasi over O.J. Howard
Bengals fans got pretty excited about the rumors the team was interested in adding O.J. Howard. And that’s completely understood. Howard was taken nineteenth overall in the 2017 Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And his athletic profile actually suggested he should’ve gone higher. The tight end out of Alabama measured at 6’ 5 3⁄4”, 251 pounds, with a 40-yard dash time of 4.51 seconds. He also had 33 3⁄4” arms and 10” hands.
Brian Callahan praises Bengals’ improved offensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals watched Joe Burrow get sacked more times than any other quarterback in the NFL. It was a painful sight as the postseason was just as brutal as the regular season. In his second year coming off a season-ending injury, that was unacceptable, and everyone in the Queen...
How Allan George made the 53 man roster
How does a 5’11” undrafted free agent cornerback make the 53 man roster of a Super Bowl contender?. Though the Bengals drafted Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round of the 2022 Draft to provide depth and perhaps eventually replace Eli Apple as the CB2, his lack of availability early this season opened the door for George to make the roster. But that wouldn’t have been possible had the rookie from Vanderbilt not looked really good in practice.
Cordell Volson staying humble after earning starting left guard gig
Cordell Volson had nothing guaranteed to him when the Bengals made him the 136th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The 24-year old from North Dakota State arrived on a roster that was three months removed from a Super Bowl. Whatever role he would carve out would be earned by him and him alone.
Bengals News (9/2): Receivers stick together
When it comes to Cincy's receiver group, it's a family affair. Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell likes to call his boss, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo “a mad scientist.” But he’s locked his lab when it comes to discussing the beaker filled with Dax Hill, on track to be the Bengals’ first first-round pick to play on defense on opening day in 14 years.
Bengals re-sign three players, place two on I.R.
The Cincinnati Bengals have made the following roster moves:. Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael Thomas, and HB Trayveon Williams. Allen and Thomas were released by the Bengals on Wednesday, and as vested veterans, they did not have to go through waivers. Williams, a fourth-year player, was waived by the team on Wednesday, cleared waivers, and has returned as well.
Best-case scenario prediction for the Bengals’ 2022 season
May 23, 1967. On that date, a group founded by former Cleveland Browns head coach Paul Brown was granted a franchise by the American Football League. The Cincinnati Bengals began play in 1968. For 54 years, I have been a faithful follower of the Bengals. I have stayed with them...
Jay Tufele still has upside for the Bengals
Jay Tufele is one of the newest members of the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. He was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went 3-14 last year. So how does the worst team in the division not have room for a player but the best team in the division does?. For...
