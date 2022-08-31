Christine Parseghian, MD, Examines Anti-EGFR Rechallenge With Panitumumab Plus/Minus Trametinib in Metastatic CRC

Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Rucaparib Maintenance Improves PFS for Bladder Cancer With DNA Repair Deficiency
The PARP inhibitor rucaparib was shown to improve progression-free survival in a cohort of the ATLANTIS study platform for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Rucaparib (Rubraca), a PARP inhibitor, improved progression-free survival (PFS) when used in a switch maintenance regimen following platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with a DNA repair deficiency (DRD) in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to a report published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Patients’ Quality of Life Enhanced With Mirapex: Trial Data
Mirapex (pramipexole) improved the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease compared to a placebo, according to a pooled analysis of several clinical trials. Quality of life improvements were seen regardless of disease stage, duration of treatment, or quality of life assessments before treatment. This analysis provided new...
Nature.com
Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
cgtlive.com
Allocetra Combination Therapy to Be Assessed in Solid Tumors
In an ovarian cancer mouse model, the combination therapy group showed an 83% increase in survival duration compared to an untreated group. The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved the initiation of a phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate Enlivex’s Allocetra cell therapy, both alone and in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of solid tumors.1.
cancernetwork.com
Recap: Dana-Farber Experts Review Treatment Options for Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
A panel of experts review real-world clinical scenarios to highlight recent advances in the management of multiple myeloma. In this special edition of Around the Practice®: Institutional Insights, physicians from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, reviewed current treatment options for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. They discussed how treatment differs based on transplant eligibility and baseline patient presentation.
MedPage Today
Can Pre-Op Chemo Set Stage for Organ-Sparing Surgery in Early Rectal Cancer?
Three months of induction chemotherapy resulted in successful downstaging for certain patients with early-stage rectal cancer, enabling them to undergo organ-sparing therapy, according to a phase II trial. In 33 of 58 patients, induction with modified folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin 6 (FOLFOX6) or capecitabine-oxaliplatin (CAPOX), followed by transanal excision surgery,...
cancernetwork.com
Sotorasib Superiority Vs Standard of Care Docetaxel in Previously Treated KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC
Patients with previously treated KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer experienced superior survival benefit following treatment with sotorasib compared with docetaxel. Treatment with sotorasib (Lumakras) resulted in statistically significant superior progression-free survival (PFS) vs standard of care intravenous docetaxel in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C–mutant non–small cell...
drugtopics.com
Examining Lifelong Statin Therapy in Patients at Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
New research looks at the potential benefits of long-term statin use in patients who are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease. New research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2022 Congress is underlining the potential benefits accrued from long-term statin therapy in individuals with increased cardiovascular disease risk.
KXLY
Study Aims to Identify Melanoma Patients With High-Risk Disease
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with early-stage melanoma with low disease burden sentinel node (SN) micrometastases (American Joint Committee on Cancer [AJCC] stage IIIA disease) with SN tumor deposits ≥0.3 mm have lower survival, according to a study published online July 18 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
healio.com
Risk for kidney function loss elevated for African Caribbean adults with type 1 diabetes
African Caribbean adults with type 1 diabetes have a higher risk for kidney function loss than those of other ethnicities, according to study findings published in Diabetes Care. “We made the novel observation that people with type 1 diabetes of African Caribbean ethnicity had a nearly 60% increased risk of...
MedicalXpress
New oral anticoagulant shows promise in post-myocardial infarction patients
Asundexian 50 mg administered to post-myocardial infarction patients inhibits factor XIa by more than 90% with no significant increase in bleeding, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 28 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor John Alexander of Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, U.S....
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Trial of Buntanetap for Early Parkinson’s
The first patient has been dosed in a clinical trial testing Annovis Bio’s buntanetap as an oral therapy for early-stage Parkinson’s disease, the company announced. The Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05357989) got started shortly after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the company the green light to start recruiting up to 450 patients with idiopathic (of unknown cause) Parkinson’s disease. Recruitment is ongoing at three locations in the U.S.
Nature.com
Exosomal protein angiopoietin-like 4 mediated radioresistance of lung cancer by inhibiting ferroptosis under hypoxic microenvironment
Hypoxia-mediated radioresistance is a major reason for the adverse radiotherapy outcome of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in clinical, but the underlying molecular mechanisms are still obscure. Methods. Cellular and exosomal ANGPTL4 proteins under different oxygen status were examined. Colony survival, lipid peroxidation and hallmark proteins were employed to determine...
MedicalXpress
Researchers report encouraging immunotherapy option for relapsed myeloma patients
Mount Sinai researchers have published results that show encouraging therapeutic options for patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma after first-line treatment with bispecific antibodies fails. Bispecific antibodies are a type of antibody that can bind to two different antigens at the same time—they are meant to enhance the immune system's destruction of tumor cells.
Nature.com
PD-L1 and PD-1 expression in pediatric central nervous system germ cell tumors
Central nervous system (CNS) germ cell tumors (GCTs) represent 2"“3% of all primary CNS tumors. The majority are germinomas, which are radiosensitive and have an excellent prognosis. Contrarily, CNS non-germinomatous GCTs (NGGCTs) have less favorable prognosis and require more aggressive treatment. The expression of checkpoint/immune markers in CNS GCTs, particularly NGGCTs, is unknown. We previously reported a case of a patient whose intracranial NGGCT (predominantly choriocarcinoma) responded to immune checkpoint inhibition therapy. This case led us to evaluate our archive of intracranial GCTs for expression of PD-L1 and PD-1. With IRB approval, we searched the pathology archives at our institution for CNS GCTs. Demographic, radiologic, clinical, and histologic information was extracted from the medical records. Immunohistochemistry for lymphocytic markers (CD4, CD8, CD20), PD-1, and PD-L1 was performed. PD-L1 was considered positive if greater than 1% of tumor cellsÂ were positive and PD-1 was reported as a percentage of positive inflammatory cells. Fifty cases were identified, including 28 germinomas (mean age at diagnosis: 15.5 years; 17 males, 11 females), and 22 NGGCTs (mean age at diagnosis: 12.0 years, 21 males, 1 female). Germinomas were mostly suprasellar (17/28) and NGGCTs were predominantly pineal (17/22). Twenty-two germinomas (79%) were positive for PD-L1 expression, and 13 NGGCTs (57%) were positive for PD-L1. Cases of choriocarcinoma showed the most diffuse PD-L1 expression. PD-1 expression was seen in lymphocytes among 27/28 of the germinomas and 20/23 of the NGGCTs (ranging from 1"“40% of lymphocytes). As expected, larger quantities of inflammatory cells were present in cases of germinoma. We demonstrate immune activity in CNS GCTs, and our results suggest that immune checkpoint inhibitors may be efficacious in the treatment of intracranial GCTs. Among NGGCTs, cases of choriocarcinoma showed the highest expression of PD-L1 in tumor cells, suggesting that this subtype may have the greatest benefit from checkpoint blockade.
targetedonc.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Show Promising Efficacy in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
The use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in anaplastic thyroid cancer shows a similar toxicity profile to that seen in PD-1 and PD-L1 targeting therapies. Immune checkpoint blockade was well tolerated and had a similar toxicity profile to PD-1/PD-L1-targeting therapies for patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), according to findings published in Thyroid.1.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Intra-Arterial Chemotherapy?
Intra-arterial chemotherapy is a way of delivering high doses of cancer-fighting drugs directly to a tumor's location. With intra-arterial chemotherapy, cancer drugs are delivered into the artery or arteries located closest to the tumor. Very little medication circulates throughout the rest of the body. This reduces certain side effects while...
