The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
Mississippi murder suspect caught after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
Man accused of shooting, killing father in Lee's Summit
A man who had a hostile relationship with his father is accused of shooting and killing him Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home.
Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night
Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Woman, ex-boyfriend charged with murdering Alabama infant more than 20 years ago
A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
Man charged after missing girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School
Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
Texas father fatally shoots adult son he claims assaulted mother, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man admitted to fatally shooting his 24-year-old son early Monday morning after he said the younger man assaulted his mother and charged at him after a night of drinking, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told KBMT that they received...
Restaurants in Kansas City area to support during Midwest Black Restaurant Week
Midwest Black Restaurant Week, a regional celebration of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine, begins Friday.
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
insideedition.com
Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers
Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat
HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
WTVM
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
KMOV
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law. Currently,...
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
