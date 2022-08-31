ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Lee's Summit, MO
Accidents
Lee's Summit, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Alabama Now

Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignment#Violent Crime#Accident
Daily Voice

Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School

Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
SUITLAND, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers

Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
ALABAMA STATE
KSNT News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS
WTVM

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
abc17news.com

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy