Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Juvenile fatality in Morgan County accident
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A four-year-old resident of Rocky Mount reportedly died in a single vehicle accident over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates troopers responded to the scene at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, at Route W, south of Marvin Cutoff. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by Larry A. Lunnin allegedly traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a Chevron sign, and overturned.
KMZU
Investigation underway in Johnson County hit and run accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a pedestrian Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Highway 50, a tenth of a mile west of CR 271. An eastbound traveling BMW, driven by an unidentified person, allegedly fled the scene of the accident after striking 20-year-old Lane E. Freed, of Warrensburg.
Comments / 0