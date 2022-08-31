JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a pedestrian Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Highway 50, a tenth of a mile west of CR 271. An eastbound traveling BMW, driven by an unidentified person, allegedly fled the scene of the accident after striking 20-year-old Lane E. Freed, of Warrensburg.

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO