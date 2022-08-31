ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Temple Hills man, 78, charged in killing his girlfriend

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said that a 78-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after his 67-year-old girlfriend was found shot on Sunday. The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace in Temple Hills. Police said that they found Sandra Watson, 67,...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTOP

5 Metro Orange Line stations reopen after upgrades

A massive four-year project to modernize outdoor Metro stations has wrapped up. The last five stations have been renovated and they reopened to D.C.-area commuters who ride on the Orange Line Tuesday. For the past three months, Lee Kerce rode a shuttle bus from the New Carrollton Metro station in...
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
WTOP

9-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Mary’s Co.

A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Old Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park just before 4 a.m. Two...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

