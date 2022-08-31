Read full article on original website
WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
WTOP
US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — US Coast Guard: 1 person dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound in Washington state. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Temple Hills man, 78, charged in killing his girlfriend
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said that a 78-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after his 67-year-old girlfriend was found shot on Sunday. The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace in Temple Hills. Police said that they found Sandra Watson, 67,...
WTOP
5 Metro Orange Line stations reopen after upgrades
A massive four-year project to modernize outdoor Metro stations has wrapped up. The last five stations have been renovated and they reopened to D.C.-area commuters who ride on the Orange Line Tuesday. For the past three months, Lee Kerce rode a shuttle bus from the New Carrollton Metro station in...
WTOP
Fairfax co. woman dead, husband hospitalized after shooting, police say
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the location where the shooting happened. A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning after a double shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Officers were dispatched to a home at Central...
WTOP
9-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Mary’s Co.
A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Old Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park just before 4 a.m. Two...
