POTUS

US News and World Report

FBI Found More Than 11,000 Government Records at Trump's Florida Home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday. The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RadarOnline

Emotional Ivanka Trump Breaks Down On Phone Call One Month After Mother Ivana's Death As Mar-a-Lago Drama Intensifies

Ivanka Trump was visibly overcome by emotions while chatting on the phone as she made her way to the gym, Radar has learned. The eldest daughter of president #45 fought back tears during her outing in Miami on Wednesday following a series of stressful events for her family.Ivanka is currently grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Ivana Trump, who died from a fall at her home on July 14. Less than one week after the socialite was found dead, her loved ones gathered for a "celebration of life" at the Upper East Side's St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Meanwhile, her...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
US News and World Report

Factbox-Honour or Disgrace - How Russia Has Buried Its Past Leaders

(Reuters) - Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will be buried on Saturday in Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery but there is no official day of mourning and it will not be a state funeral. Here are some details of the funerals and burials of previous Soviet and Russian...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say

AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Tells Republican That Committee Request Needed for Hunter Biden Data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a formal response to a Republican lawmaker who has been requesting financial "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, saying that it would consider only official requests from relevant congressional committees. Democrats control Congress and its committees, making such a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

China Accuses Washington of Cyber-Spying on University

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other. Northwestern Polytechnical University reported computer break-ins in June, the National Computer Virus Emergency Response...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Court Revokes Newspaper Novaya Gazeta's License

(Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday stripped newspaper Novaya Gazeta of its media license, effectively banning the publication from operating inside Russia. In a case filed by Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor, Novaya Gazeta was accused of not providing documents related to a change of ownership in 2006. (Reporting by...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Judge Unseals Detailed Inventory of FBI-Seized Items from Trump's Estate

A federal judge made public a more detailed list of the materials the FBI took from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated decision on whether to appoint a third party to review the documents. The inventory list, provided by the Justice Department...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry

(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
WORLD

