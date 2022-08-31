ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

93.1 KISS FM

TV Show Reunites Musician With Caboots In El Paso 30 Years Later

Here's how a new Netflix TV show about cars inadvertently reunites a musician with one of El Paso's most famous boot makers, Caboots, thirty years later. For four generations, Caboots, one of El Paso's most famous and oldest boot makers in the Sun City, continues to make custom cowboy boots for celebrities and rock stars worldwide.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Seasonal temps in the low 90s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect another warm, seasonal day in the Borderland.☀️. Well I hope you had an amazing Labor Day weekend, time to go back to work sadly! Expect another warm day with a high of 93 degrees!☀️. Expect to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso

Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Two Texas Women Step In To Help Out Denny’s Workers

Two women in Texas recently shared their experience at a short staffed Denny's and it was a powerful display of unity. After attending a concert one evening, Sylvia Arredondo and her mother Idalia Merkel decided to stop and get something to eat; as one usually likes to do at a concert! Their fist stop was an IHOP but that plan was halted when they arrived to the closed IHOP due to staff shortages.
TEXAS STATE
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com

