Is It Now LEGAL To Sell LIQUOR At Texas Convenience Stores?!
It might just be my wild & crazy imagination but it looks like 7-Eleven is selling liquor these days. In TEXAS!. Growing up in Texas, like myself, every highschooler and college kid knows, you have to buy liquor at liqour stores. Not so much in New Mexico however, as those...
How Bad Are El Paso Drivers? Do We Have The Worst In Texas?
We've all had experiences with bad drivers in El Paso. Someone cuts you off in traffic, or they tailgate you, they run a red light... it's something that's given El Paso a reputation of having some of the worst drivers in Texas, yet alone the country. Just how bad are...
Get Ready As The German Heavy Metal Band Accept Comes To El Paso
We're already passed the halfway mark of 2022 but we still have plenty of more shows coming to El Paso. And we have another concert announcement right now: the Germany metal band Accept. You might remember this gem back in the 80s. The song that became their biggest hit: Balls...
TV Show Reunites Musician With Caboots In El Paso 30 Years Later
Here's how a new Netflix TV show about cars inadvertently reunites a musician with one of El Paso's most famous boot makers, Caboots, thirty years later. For four generations, Caboots, one of El Paso's most famous and oldest boot makers in the Sun City, continues to make custom cowboy boots for celebrities and rock stars worldwide.
An El Paso Mobile Bar Is the New Way Happy Hour Can Come to You
Adults who are 21 and over can finally rejoice about a new invention in El Paso. When we were kids we had all sorts of excitement when we would hear the ice cream truck roll around the block. Well, adults can look forward to something similar to that except they...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Seasonal temps in the low 90s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect another warm, seasonal day in the Borderland.☀️. Well I hope you had an amazing Labor Day weekend, time to go back to work sadly! Expect another warm day with a high of 93 degrees!☀️. Expect to...
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
Popular Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 3 Pop Up Stops In El Paso
Pranum Pop Up, the famous traveling kitchen from Austin, returns to El Paso with three pop-up stops cooking authentic homestyle Thai cuisine in the Sun City. The Traveling Thai Kitchen by Dream Kasestatad returns this week, setting up shop at three local hot spots around El Paso. Dream grew up...
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
El Paso News
Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
KVIA
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
KVIA
El Paso schools stand in solidarity with Uvalde as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districts are showing their support for students and staff with Uvalde CISD as they return to school Tuesday. Schools are asking students and staff to wear maroon and white Tuesday. Maroon and white are the school colors of Uvalde CISD. The small...
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
Labor Day weekend festivals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
KFOX 14
Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
El Paso News
Bikes to share road in Las Cruces during safety event on Sept. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Velo Cruces, a non-profit that advocates for bicycling, is organizing a “Share the Road Visibility Ride.”. The event will be held starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla. The ride will last about a half hour. The...
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
Two Texas Women Step In To Help Out Denny’s Workers
Two women in Texas recently shared their experience at a short staffed Denny's and it was a powerful display of unity. After attending a concert one evening, Sylvia Arredondo and her mother Idalia Merkel decided to stop and get something to eat; as one usually likes to do at a concert! Their fist stop was an IHOP but that plan was halted when they arrived to the closed IHOP due to staff shortages.
