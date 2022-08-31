Read full article on original website
No. 2 West Chester Downs No. 8 Bentley, 5-1
Box Score WEST CHESTER, PA – So., M Valerie van Kuijck (Denbosch, The Netherlands) scored a goal and assisted on two others as second-ranked West Chester University dispatched No. 8 Bentley, 5-1, in a non-league field hockey contest on a scorching Sunday afternoon at Vonnie Gros Field. West Chester...
West Chester Rolls Past Goldey-Beacom in Non-Conference Action Ahead of PSAC East Opener Wednesday
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Brandon Duke (Royersford, Pa./Spring Ford) scored a mid first-half goal and Frankie Taylor (Delran, N.J./Delran) added one of his own midway through the second half as West Chester (3-1) rolled to a 2-0 non-league victory over Goldey-Beacom (0-4) on a warm Saturday afternoon on Rockwell Field. Goldey-Beacom...
Women's Volleyball Defeats Frostburg State and Chestnut Hill on Day Two of Millersville Tournament
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- Looking to bounce back after suffering its first setback of the young season a day ago, the West Chester women's volleyball team (8-1) returned to the court on Saturday afternoon against Frostburg State and Chestnut Hill and earned a pair of 3-1 victories in each of those matches to improve to 9-1 on the young season.
Women's Volleyball Splits Matches on First Day of Millersville Tournament
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- The West Chester women's volleyball team returned to action on Friday afternoon at the Millersville Tournament opposite Nyack and Fairmont State, West Chester cruised to a victory over Nyack by a final of 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-11) before falling to Fairmont State by a final of 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-16) in the nightcap to go 1-1 on the day and move to 6-1 on the year.
No. 2 West Chester Storms Past No. 4 Assumption in Season Opener
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The No. 2 ranked West Chester field hockey team (1-0) had its first test of the new season on Friday night in its home and season-opener vs No. 4 Assumption (0-1). West Chester passed this early season test with flying colors as eight different Golden Rams found the back of the net as West Chester rolled to a 10-1 victory in front of the home crowd on Friday night.
West Chester Men's Cross Country Readies for 2022 Season Opener on Friday Night
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester men's cross country team is finishing its preparations ahead of its 2022 season-opener at the Galen Piper Challenge hosted by Shippensburg on Friday night. The men's race is set to begin at 8:35 p.m. following the conclusion of the women's race at 8. Preseason...
West Chester Women's Cross Country Set to Open 2022 Season
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester women's cross country team is finishing its preparations ahead of the season-opening meet at Shippensburg this evening, as the team looks to continue the strides it made during the 2022 season. Preseason Polls. In the preseason coaches polls released earlier in August, West Chester...
Women's Cross Country Opens Season with Fourth-Place Finish at Galen Piper Challenge
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – — The West Chester women's cross country team kicked-off their 2022 season placing fourth overall at the 12th Annual Galen Piper Cross Country Challenge Friday evening. In what was believed to be the Golden Rams' first night cross country meet, the women ran a shorter...
West Chester (3-0-0, 2-0-0)-VS-Bloomsburg (3-1-0, 1-1-0)
GOAL by WCU Raybold, Julia Assist by Haughey, Kaitlynn. GOAL by WCU Cutter, Alyson Assist by Corless, Lauren. There were no penalties in this game. Clock WCU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score BLOOM Score Play. 00:00 Spingler, Riley at goalie for Bloomsburg. 00:00 McGee, Hayley at goalie...
