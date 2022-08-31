ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

wcupagoldenrams.com

No. 2 West Chester Downs No. 8 Bentley, 5-1

Box Score WEST CHESTER, PA – So., M Valerie van Kuijck (Denbosch, The Netherlands) scored a goal and assisted on two others as second-ranked West Chester University dispatched No. 8 Bentley, 5-1, in a non-league field hockey contest on a scorching Sunday afternoon at Vonnie Gros Field. West Chester...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Volleyball Splits Matches on First Day of Millersville Tournament

MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- The West Chester women's volleyball team returned to action on Friday afternoon at the Millersville Tournament opposite Nyack and Fairmont State, West Chester cruised to a victory over Nyack by a final of 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-11) before falling to Fairmont State by a final of 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-16) in the nightcap to go 1-1 on the day and move to 6-1 on the year.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

No. 2 West Chester Storms Past No. 4 Assumption in Season Opener

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The No. 2 ranked West Chester field hockey team (1-0) had its first test of the new season on Friday night in its home and season-opener vs No. 4 Assumption (0-1). West Chester passed this early season test with flying colors as eight different Golden Rams found the back of the net as West Chester rolled to a 10-1 victory in front of the home crowd on Friday night.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

West Chester Women's Cross Country Set to Open 2022 Season

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester women's cross country team is finishing its preparations ahead of the season-opening meet at Shippensburg this evening, as the team looks to continue the strides it made during the 2022 season. Preseason Polls. In the preseason coaches polls released earlier in August, West Chester...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

West Chester (3-0-0, 2-0-0)-VS-Bloomsburg (3-1-0, 1-1-0)

GOAL by WCU Raybold, Julia Assist by Haughey, Kaitlynn. GOAL by WCU Cutter, Alyson Assist by Corless, Lauren. There were no penalties in this game. Clock WCU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score BLOOM Score Play. 00:00 Spingler, Riley at goalie for Bloomsburg. 00:00 McGee, Hayley at goalie...
WEST CHESTER, PA

