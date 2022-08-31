WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The No. 2 ranked West Chester field hockey team (1-0) had its first test of the new season on Friday night in its home and season-opener vs No. 4 Assumption (0-1). West Chester passed this early season test with flying colors as eight different Golden Rams found the back of the net as West Chester rolled to a 10-1 victory in front of the home crowd on Friday night.

