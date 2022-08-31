ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stljewishlight.org

Chabad of Chesterfield plans groundbreaking for new center

With a mission to reimagine how people experience Judaism, Chabad of Chesterfield breaks ground this fall on a long-awaited campus that will be located in Chesterfield Missouri. The 15,000-square-foot building will feature a library, Judaica shop, a cafe, a learning center, social hall, meeting spaces and so much more. Led...
CHESTERFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy